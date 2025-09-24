At least 20 people wounded in Eilat drone strike; IDF probing why air defenses failed

A drone launched from Yemen struck Eilat on Wednesday evening, wounding at least 20 people in the city’s tourist district near the Mall HaYam shopping center, Israeli authorities said.
Magen David Adom reported that at least five people were hit by shrapnel, one of them seriously. Others were treated for anxiety. All were evacuated to Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat.
The IDF said interception attempts were made but failed. “Rescue forces are operating in the area where the fall was reported. We ask the public to continue following updated Home Front Command instructions,” the military said.
According to the IDF, the interception attempt used the Iron Dome system. The drone was flying very low over the city, close to the altitude of a cruise missile, making detection late and interception by fighter jet complex. The air force has opened an investigation into the failure.
The strike came a week after a drone from Yemen exploded at the entrance to the Jacob Hotel in Eilat, sparking a fire but causing no injuries. A week before that, another drone hit the passenger terminal at Ramon Airport, damaging the facility and leaving two airport employees lightly wounded.
First published: 17:48, 09.24.25