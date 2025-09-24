At least 20 people wounded in Eilat drone strike; IDF probing why air defenses failed

struck Eilat on Wednesday evening, wounding at least 20 people in the city’s tourist district near the Mall HaYam shopping center,

Magen David Adom reported that at least five people were hit by shrapnel, one of them seriously. Others were treated for anxiety. All were evacuated to Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat.

The IDF said interception attempts were made but failed. “Rescue forces are operating in the area where the fall was reported. We ask the public to continue following updated Home Front Command instructions,” the military said.

