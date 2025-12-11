NATO chief warns Europe: Russia could invade within five years

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned Thursday that European nations must accelerate preparations for a potential future conflict with Russia, saying Moscow could threaten NATO members within several years as the war in Ukraine grinds on and diplomatic pressure intensifies .

Speaking at an event in Berlin, Rutte said European governments were still not moving fast enough to rebuild military capabilities after decades of underinvestment. “We are Russia’s next target,” he said, adding that “too many people don’t feel the urgency. They think time is on our side. It is not.”

Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister who became NATO chief in October, said Russia had fundamentally changed Europe’s security environment. “Russia has brought war back to Europe,” he said, warning that the alliance must assume Moscow could be prepared to use military force directly against NATO members within five years.

The remarks came as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to push for a rapid end to the war in Ukraine, including terms that Kyiv fears could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to pursue further aggression in Eastern Europe.

Putin has repeatedly dismissed Western claims that Moscow intends to attack NATO countries, while accusing Europe and the United States of escalating the confrontation. In recent months, several European capitals have reported suspected Russian “hybrid” operations — including sabotage attempts, drone incursions and interference with critical infrastructure — that they say are aimed at testing NATO’s resolve.

Washington is currently working on a set of proposals to advance negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that U.S. envoys presented a framework for discussion, though he has said Kyiv will only consider terms that include firm guarantees against future Russian attacks.

Zelensky has also indicated he is prepared to hold new presidential elections — delayed under wartime law — after Moscow and some U.S. officials questioned his legitimacy. He said this week that Ukraine could organize a vote within 60 to 90 days if international partners help ensure security conditions.

Trump, in an interview with Politico, said Ukraine would eventually need to make concessions to end the war and argued Russia currently holds a stronger position in the conflict, comments that triggered concern in Kyiv and across Europe.