Brandeis University president, who banned campus Palestinian group after October 7 , resign

Brandeis University President Ronald Liebowitz resigned on Wednesday following a narrow no confidence vote from the university's faculty.
In a letter addressed to the Brandeis community, Liebowitz confirmed his decision to step down, effective November 1. The faculty vote, passing by a margin of just 10 votes – 159 in favor to 149 against, with 26 abstentions – criticized Liebowitz for "a consistent pattern of damaging errors of judgment and poor leadership."
Liebowitz, who had earned widespread attention for his staunch opposition to antisemitism following the Hamas attacks of October 7, found himself at the center of growing tensions on campus. His decision to ban the group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) after the attack drew sharp reactions, with some praising his firm stance, while others accused him of overreach. This controversy, along with ongoing budget shortfalls, layoffs and fundraising struggles, ultimately led to frustration within the university’s faculty and administration.
The faculty's resolution cited multiple grievances, including what they described as excessive responses to student protests, mismanagement of the university's financial challenges and indifference toward faculty concerns. A draft of the resolution, published by the Brandeis student newspaper earlier this month, summarized a litany of issues, ranging from budgetary missteps to staff layoffs that had shaken the university community.
Liebowitz, in his role as president, had made Brandeis the first private university to ban SJP in the wake of the Hamas attacks. He stood by this decision despite criticism from certain quarters, arguing that free speech should not be a cover for hate speech or extremism. “SJP was acting as a mouthpiece for Hamas, which has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S.”, he explained in February.
While Liebowitz’s strong position on antisemitism resonated with many, it unfolded against a backdrop of deeper issues at Brandeis. The university has faced significant financial challenges, including a $2 million budget deficit for the upcoming academic year. Graduate student enrollment has dropped by nearly 25% over the last five years, contributing to a need for budget cuts, including the elimination of 60 staff positions earlier this year.
In his resignation email, he expressed “mixed emotions,” praising Brandeis as “an exceptional institution” and highlighting the significance of its founding principles, particularly in light of the university’s historical connection to Jewish values and identity. He will assume the role of president emeritus.
Board Chair Lisa Kranc, in her message to the Brandeis community, thanked Liebowitz for his leadership and dedication to the university’s Jewish roots. She acknowledged his efforts to elevate these values, writing, “He has continually reminded us that we are animated by Jewish values and identity, including a reverence for knowledge, a commitment to repairing the world, and openness to all.”
While Liebowitz’s departure marks the end of a tumultuous period for Brandeis, Arthur Levine, a former president of Teachers College at Columbia University, will step in as interim president. Whether the new leadership can stabilize the university’s administration and restore harmony remains to be seen.