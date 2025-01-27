Hezbollah leader says group rejects delay in IDF withdrawal from Lebanon

Hezbollah's Director-General Naim Qassem said on Monday that the Iran-backed terror group does not accept the delay in the IDF withdrawal from South Lebanon, "by even a single day."

In a televised address Qassem attacked Lebanon’s political leaders, accusing them of "raising their voices against the resistance and disappearing during Israeli attacks. "He can't grant Israel any concessions,” he said of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun .

2 View gallery Hezbollah's Director-General Naim Qassem ( Photo: Al Manar TV/Reuters )

“Does the U.S. expect to find someone in Lebanon who will accept continued Israeli attacks? That won’t happen. All consequences from the delay in Israel’s withdrawal are the responsibility of the UN and the U.S.,” he said.

"The enemy requested to halt attacks and we agreed because we didn't seek them in the first place,” he added. “We didn't decide on war. We agreed to the cease-fire because the state decided to defend its borders and expel Israel. This is an opportunity for the state to fulfill its duties and prove its capabilities on the political level."

Qassem said Hezbollah did not expect to lose so many of its leaders in such a short time. “The leaking of information, the enemy's media control and its air force contributed to the attacks against us."

Following Hezbollah's provocations in southern Lebanon on Sunday which led to 22 deaths from IDF fire , Qassem declared, "We won because we returned and because Israel will withdraw against its will.”

2 View gallery Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir )

“Hezbollah soldiers haven’t left the area and Hezbollah remains steadfast and strong. We chose patience and refrained from responding to Israeli violations, despite feelings of humiliation and a desire for revenge."

He also claimed that "Israel violated the agreement 1,350 times" and criticized the U.S., saying, "The Americans sponsor Israeli crimes and fail to fulfill their role. The agreement's violation confirms Lebanon's need for resistance."

Qassem further accused Israel of allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Hezbollah commander Mohammad Hamadi who was shot to death in his apartment last week. "Treacherous hands assassinated Mohammad Hamadi, and investigations are ongoing, but attention is focused on the Zionists. We're examining the significant breaches to draw lessons."