Iranian general says eager for chance to attack Israel, but 'our hands are tied'

A senior Iranian military commander said that the country is eager to launch another direct attack on Israel, following the barrage of hundreds of missiles and drones fired in April but he noted that "our hands are tied" unless a war with Hezbollah breaks out, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.
"The conditions for direct action against Israel aren’t currently open to us. It’s clear that the weapons of our allies in Palestine, Lebanon and other places are being delivered through Iran," Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said in remarks made the day before in Tehran when he met with family members of people killed in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war there between Israel and the terror group Hamas.
"We have been witnessing the crimes of the Zionist regime, supported by the Americans and Europeans for almost nine months now. We witness enormous crimes committed by the arrogance and the Zionist regime against the people daily. We stand with Palestine. These scenes are very hard for our people to see. Doubly so for us," he said.
Last week, Iran’s UN mission said it would open a war to obliterate Israel if it launches a major attack on Lebanon. "Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist Regime's propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue," the post published on the mission’s X page read. "All options including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table."