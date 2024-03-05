Gantz hears US officials reiterate importance of aid for Gaza

National Unity party leader Minister Benny Gantz met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday and heard about her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Harris told Gantz that a reliable and implementable humanitarian aid plan is required before any major military operation in Rafah can be started, given the risks to civilians.

Harris called on Israel to take further steps in cooperation with the U.S. and international partners to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure its safe distribution to those in need.

After his meeting with Harris, Gantz met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol. NBC reported that Gantz told reporters after the meeting went “well.” According to Gantz, "This is an important visit, and it's going well. I think I'm explaining Israeli interests, and how I see the U.S.’s interests in these contexts. I was received warmly."

Upon leaving the Capitol, Gantz was asked by an NBC reporter whether the U.S. should be in touch with him instead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to which he replied: "No. Israel has a prime minister and everything is fine."

Netanyahu’s coalition was angered by Gantz's visit to the U.S. and the UK, clarifying that Gantz left without the prime minister's approval and against government regulations, which "require every minister to coordinate his trip in advance with the prime minister, including approval of travel plans."

According to sources close to Netanyahu, "the prime minister clarified to Minister Gantz that the State of Israel has only one Prime Minister."

Gantz also met with U.S. President Joe Biden's envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. On Tuesday he’s expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and will then depart for London to meet with the British Foreign Secretary.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby addressed Gantz's visit to the United States yesterday. “Minister Gantz is a member of the war cabinet and wanted to meet with U.S. officials. And it was an opportunity not only to hear from him but also to relay our continued concerns about humanitarian assistance, about the importance of getting this hostage deal over the finish line,” Kirby said.

According to Kirby, "We certainly recognize Prime Minister Netanyahu as the elected prime minister of the government of Israel, and we will continue to deal with him and with his entire war cabinet. Mr. Gantz is a part of that war cabinet. I think I’ve kind of already answered that question.”

He also added, "Both Jake and the Vice President will talk to Minister Gantz about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to increase aid. I think you can expect that they will also talk about the hostage deal itself. You asked me why has Hamas not signed on to it. I think that’s a terrific question for Mr. Sinwar. It is a forward-leaning proposal. We believe it’s a solid proposal. And we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest, including Hamas, for them to sign on this and to move forward with it.”

The visit, which angered Netanyahu, comes at a particularly particular timing, as talks for a hostage release deal have been ongoing for some time. Meanwhile, according to American reports, the U.S. government is losing patience with Netanyahu's handling of the war - and is alleging he’s being shackled by his coalition partners, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.