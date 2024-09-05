Jewish group compares Trump to Hitler in new election ad

An election campaign ad released by the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), the leading Jewish organization for supporters of the Democratic Party, compares the Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, to Adolf Hitler, and it has provoked stormy reactions in the United States. Watch the video:





JDCA organization released the digital election ad Wednesday night as part of a $1 million campaign designed to influence Jewish voters in the upcoming presidential elections, especially in key states such as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The ad, called "Hate Doesn't Stop Itself," features images of Adolf Hitler and a Nazis march, alongside videos of Donald Trump speaking at political conferences. The ad warns against the rise of fascism and Trump's "rhetoric of hate" against the Jewish public and American democracy in general.

The JDCA ad does not use images of the Holocaust itself, but makes a clear comparison between Trump's ambitions and the political conditions that led to the rise of fascism in Europe. On the other hand, critics from the Republican Party, led by members of JDCA's counterpart organization, the Republican-Jewish Coalition (RJC), sharply condemned the ad, calling it "repulsive" and inappropriate for political discourse. Sam Markstein, political director at the coalition, said that "JDCA should be ashamed of itself for using images of Hitler and the Holocaust for cheap political points."

Critics claim that comparisons to Hitler and the Holocaust are considered a particularly sensitive issue in the days after October 7, and may harm Holocaust survivors and their families. They cite organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) which regularly warn against the use of such comparisons because they could undermine the traumatic experiences of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.

Swastikas and 'Hitler did many good things'

The ad opens with a collage of three consecutive video clips: Hitler speaking; Nazis marching with swastika flags; and Hitler saluting with his signature raised hand. A male voice is heard saying in the background: "History shows what happens when leaders use hatred to gain power."

The ad then features a quote from Trump in which he said: "I will be a dictator from day one" in office. The ad presents this as evidence of Trump's ambitions to operate in the format of a dictatorial regime, while praising other dictators, including statements such as "Hitler did a lot of good things," a quote attributed to him in a 2021 article. A headline from a 2021 British Guardian article appears on the screen reading: "Trump told the chief of staff: 'Hitler did a lot of good things,' it says in the book."

The ad goes on to point out that Trump "uses religion to intensify hatred toward Jews." Another headline appears, this time from Rolling Stone: "Trump and radio host attack the vice president's husband as a 'damn Jew.'" Later, the ad shows Trump's statement that "every Jew who votes for the Democrats hates his religion." The ad continues with accusations against the Republicans for violating abortion rights and weakening democracy, and ends with the statement: "The time to stand up to hatred and fascism is now." Before the screen goes dark, the call appears: "Vote, before it's too late."

According to the JDCA, the ad reflects a reality in which Trump continues to preach hatred toward Jews and empower neo-Nazi groups in the United States, so it is important that the Jewish public oppose him. They cite as an example his recent statements that anyone who votes for the Democrats "should have his head examined." The Republicans, on the other hand, emphasized Trump's connection with the Jewish community, including his Jewish family members Jared and Ivanka, as well as his "unprecedented" political and diplomatic support for the State of Israel.

Trump is expected to speak virtually at the RJC conference in Las Vegas on Thursday. Last year he told those present that if he had remained in office the Russia-Ukraine war would not have happened and there would not have been a Hamas attack on Israel. To the applause of the audience, he then promised that "I will defend the State of Israel like no one has ever defended it." He also repeated his false claims regarding the rigging of the 2020 elections.

His participation in the conference comes as fight between him and Kamala Harris for the Jewish voice heats up, as both sides try to win the trust of the Jewish community. Trump boasts about moving the embassy to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords, and presents himself as someone who has always stood by Israel. In contrast, Harris argues that his policies are dangerous and divisive, emphasizing the Biden administration's uncompromising support for Israel's right to defend itself and the fight against rising antisemitism in the U.S. Each is trying to convince Jewish voters that they are the ones who will ensure the safety and future of Jews in the US and around the world.