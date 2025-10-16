Rom Braslavski: 'My only strength in captivity was knowing I was there for being Jewish'

Rom Braslavski , one of the Israeli hostages freed from captivity in Gaza this week, said Thursday that his Jewish identity was the source of strength that sustained him during the 738 days he was held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad .

Speaking from Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where he is recovering after his release , Braslavski described the harsh conditions he endured and the religious hostility of his captors .

3 View gallery Rom Braslavski meeting with Shai Graucher ( Photo: Shlomi Cohen )

“The only thing that gave me strength was knowing that everyone around me wasn’t Jewish, and that the reason I was there was simply because I’m a Jew,” he said during a visit from ultra-Orthodox businessman and philanthropist Shai Graucher, who arrived at the hospital with a delegation of donors from the United States to distribute care packages to the freed hostages.

“They kept telling me, ‘We are Muslims,’ ‘We are Arabs,’ ‘We are the true religion,’ ‘We are Muhammad,’” Braslavski said. “I believe we need to go back to being a united people. People should start keeping mitzvot [Jewish commandments] and understand what it means to be Jewish. Look at what happened to me, what they did to me, just because I’m a Jew. That means a Jew should understand he is in a higher place, different from someone who isn’t Jewish. We need to strengthen Judaism, and I hope the people of Israel remain united.”

Braslavski also spoke of the deep gratitude he feels since returning alive. “My father received me, not in a coffin,” he said. “It’s very sad to see that there are others just like me, but in their case, yesterday was the day their child died, and that’s how their story ended. It’s painful to know that there are hostages like me whose parents didn’t get to hug a body, only a coffin.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: Shlomi Cohen )

During the hospital visit, Graucher and the donors handed out valuable gifts. When he asked Braslavski whether he wanted an electric scooter or something else, the former hostage’s answer surprised everyone in the room. “With a scooter, I might take a bad turn and fall,” he said. “After what I’ve been through, I’m not so eager for that.”

“What’s your dream? Tell me what you like,” Graucher asked.

“To be honest,” Braslavski replied, “I haven’t had chocolate in a long time. At the beginning [of the captivity], there was half a Snickers bar; that was the last time I had chocolate.”

Graucher smiled and said, “There isn’t a chocolate in the world you won’t get. I’ll prepare an insane chocolate package for you.”

Freed hostage Segev Kalfon: ‘Faith gave me strength’

Segev Kalfon, who was also released from captivity this week, met with Graucher and shared his story of survival and faith. He said he fasted on both days of Yom Kippur while in captivity and credited his belief in God with helping him endure.

3 View gallery Segev Kalfon ( Photo: IDF )

He said he hopes for greater unity among the people of Israel. Kalfon also revealed that while in captivity, he saw the staged release ceremony Hamas held for fellow hostage Ohad Ben Ami in February. At that moment, he promised himself that if he ever reached that day, he would shout “Shema Yisrael,” the central declaration of Jewish faith.

Twins Gali and Ziv Berman praise their mother’s strength

In another meeting, Graucher met with twins Gali and Ziv Berman, whose mother, Talia Berman, has become known for her strength and leadership among the families of hostages.

“I accompanied the family and came to understand just how special and strong their mother is,” Graucher said.