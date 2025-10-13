From Nova, from kibbutzim, from tanks: The stories of the 20 hostages who will be released alive

Alon Ohel

Alon Ohel, 24, from Lavon near Karmiel, was abducted from the Nova music festival. In June, video footage emerged of his abduction alongside Hirsch Goldberg-Polin (who was later killed), Or Levy and Eliya Cohen, all of whom were hiding in what came to be known as the “shelter of death.”

Alon is a gifted pianist and musician. He began playing at age 9 and had planned to continue his training at the Rimon School of Music.





Yosef-Haim Ohana

Yosef-Haim Ohana, 24, from Kiryat Malakhi, was taken from the Nova party in Re’im. He had worked as a bartender and stayed behind to help evacuate the wounded.

“A friend told me that when the shooting started, they were helping the injured get to ambulances,” his mother, Miri, said. “They tried to run toward the main road, but someone fired an RPG. Yosef-Haim ran left. The friend ran right and hid under a car. He saw Yosef-Haim peek from behind a nearby car, and then he disappeared.”

The first video of Yosef Chaim surfaced in March, showing him with fellow hostage Elkanah Bohbot. Another video appeared in May . “I see the distress on his face,” said his father, Avi.





Avinatan Or

Avinatan Or, 32, from Tel Aviv, was kidnapped from the Nova festival along with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, who was freed on June 8 in Operation Arnon. One of the most widely seen videos from Oct. 7 shows Argamani being forcibly separated from him as they were taken into Gaza.

In March, a video showed Avinatan alive . His family was told he had been held in harsh conditions in central Gaza camps. “Until Avintan comes home, my heart is captive,” Argamani wrote in a social media post.

His father, Yaron, repeatedly called for increased military pressure on Hamas. In April, his brother, Moshe Or, gave an interview to Al Jazeera urging a comprehensive hostage deal — which was ultimately reached six months later.





Rom Breslavski

Rom Breslavsky, 21, was working security at the Nova festival. After his abduction, accounts of his bravery circulated widely. He reportedly helped many flee the attack.

“He showed unimaginable courage,” his father said. His mother, Tami, added, “He didn’t see danger or death. Without a weapon or vehicle, he ran between locations and helped people against all odds.”

One survivor recalled being rescued by Rom from inside a garbage compactor: “We hid with about 30 others. The terrorists sprayed it with bullets. I heard a voice after I hung up with my mom — it was Rom. He said, ‘I’m Rom, from the army. I’ll get you out. I’ll protect you.’”





Matan Angrest

Matan Angrest, 22, a tank crew member from Kiryat Bialik, was captured wounded and unconscious in Nahal Oz . He had been in the tank with Itay Chen and Daniel Peretz, both killed, and Tomer Leibovitz, who also died in combat.

His mother, Anat, became a prominent advocate for hostage families. In July 2024, she revealed video evidence of her son alive, discovered in Gaza. The family later shared clips of the brutal mob attack he endured during his abduction . Shortly before Oct. 7, Matan had received a certificate of excellence from his brigade commander.





Elkana Bohbot

Elkana Bohbot, 35, from Mevaseret Zion, was working on the production team at the Nova festival. He stayed behind to help the wounded.

“He could have run, but he stayed to help,” his wife, Rivka, told lawmakers. “At 8 a.m. we spoke for the last time. He promised to come home. I believe him. Our little boy waits for his dad every day.”

Their son, Ram, was 3 when Elkana was taken. In a video released in April, Elkana addressed him: “Rami, I know you’re turning 5 next month. Take care of Mom. You’re the man of the house now.”

Gali and Ziv Berman

Gali and Ziv Berman, 28-year-old twins , were kidnapped from the youth neighborhood in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. They were the last hostages taken from one of the hardest-hit communities on Oct. 7.

That morning, Gali insisted on checking on Emily Damari, who was home alone. “We hid in a room, and they broke down the door,” Damari later recalled. “I shouted that I was hit in the hand and lost consciousness for a few seconds. They took me and Gali. I told them I’d rather die there.” The twins were taken to Gaza together.

Since Emily’s return, she has campaigned for their release, along with their relative Kavit Maier and brother Liran. Fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv, the twins became symbols in the stands at Bloomfield Stadium during their captivity.





Guy Gilboa Dalal

Guy Gilboa Dalal, 23, from Alfei Menashe, was kidnapped from the Nova festival. He had attended with his brother Gal, who escaped. That morning, Guy was filmed inside Gaza with fellow hostage Evyatar David .

Before the party, Guy promised his father he’d help take down the sukkah after the holiday. It stayed up for two years, waiting for him . He now returns on the eve of Simchat Torah, the same date he was abducted.

In a previous deal, Hamas released a video showing Guy and Evyatar forced to watch others gain their freedom while they remained behind. Last month, another video showed Guy filmed in Gaza City.





Evyatar David

Evyatar David, 24, from Kfar Saba, was at the Nova party with friends Guy Dalal, Ron Tzarfati and Idan Hermati. At 7:42 a.m., he messaged his mother to say he was heading to a car. After that, he stopped responding. Evyatar and Guy were captured. Ron and Idan were murdered.

By 11 a.m., a video surfaced showing Evyatar and Guy in captivity. In a Hamas video from August, Evyatar appeared emaciated. “I’m not eating. There’s barely water,” he said from a tunnel. He was shown being forced to dig his own grave.





Eitan Horn

Eitan Horn, 38, from Kfar Saba, was visiting his brother Yair in Kibbutz Nir Oz when the two were kidnapped. Eitan, who immigrated from Argentina at age 16, was known as “Eitu.” He had worked as a youth counselor and a Jewish Agency emissary.

In a March video, he was seen parting from Iair, who was released in a previous deal. Their mother, Ruti Strom, had fought for both sons' freedom. “Until Eitan comes home, my heart is torn in two,” she said.





Maxim Herkin

Maxim Herkin , 36, from Tirat Carmel, was kidnapped from the Nova party. In February, Hamas said it would “consider” Russia’s request to release him. His daughter and mother hold Russian citizenship, but he remained in Gaza.

His family largely stayed out of the media. Only after the deal was approved did his mother, Tala, speak publicly. “I didn’t sleep all night. This is the best morning of my life,” she said.

Maxim has a daughter, Monica, who lives in Russia with his ex-partner. He had just returned from visiting them when he was abducted.





Nimrod Cohen

Cpl. Nimrod Cohen, 21, was kidnapped from Tank 3 on Oct. 7 . He was serving with Capt. Omer Neutra (who was killed), Sgt. Shaked Dahan (killed) and Sgt. Oz Daniel (killed). The tank was stationed near the “White House” outpost between Nir Oz and Nirim.

They had been dealing with repeated disturbances later understood to be part of Hamas’s deception ahead of the attack. Nimrod’s parents saw a video of the tank’s abduction and recognized him leaning against the barrel. In March, his father identified him again in footage of another hostage release, recognizing a tattoo he had gotten days before his abduction.





Segev Kalfon

Segev Kalfon, 27, from Dimona, was kidnapped from the Nova party. His family learned he was taken after footage showed him being loaded into a truck by Hamas gunmen.

In July, fellow hostage Ohad Ben Ami, who was released earlier, described Segev’s dire condition . “He said Segev saw him as a father figure and held his hand at night. They were kept in the harshest conditions in Gaza,” Segev’s mother, Galit, said.





Eitan Mor

Eitan Mor, 25, originally from Kiryat Arba and living in Jerusalem, was working as a security guard at the Nova party. When Hamas stormed the event, Eitan tried to escape.

A survivor said he last saw Eitan helping move the bodies of two young women to safety. His parents said that in captivity, he served as “the spokesperson of the hostages.”





Omri Miran

Omri Miran, 48, from Nahal Oz, was kidnapped in front of his wife, Lishi, and daughters Alma and Roni, then ages 2 and 6 months. Armed men entered their home, forced them into a neighbor’s house, then separated the men from the women.

Roni ran after her father, yelling, “Dad, dad, my dad!” Lishi held her back and said to Omri, “I love you. Take care of yourself. Don’t be a hero.”

A video of Omri with fellow hostage Keith Siegel surfaced in April . Another, released on Holocaust Remembrance Day, showed him shouting from a tunnel: “I miss my daughters, my wife, my whole family. It’s very hard.”





Matan Zangauker

Matan Zangauker , 25, was taken from his home in Nir Oz along with his girlfriend, Ilana Gritchovsky, who was released in the first hostage deal. The couple had been together for about a year and a half.

His mother, Einav, became a leading voice for hostage families and led Saturday protests in Tel Aviv calling for a deal. Matan was held with Idan Alexander, who was released in April.





Ariel Cunio

Ariel Cunio, 28, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was kidnapped along with his partner, Arbel Yehud . Of the 20 hostages being released now, he is the only one from whom no proof of life had emerged. His brother, David, was also kidnapped.





David Cunio

David Cunio, 35, also from Nir Oz, was taken with his wife, Sharon Aloni-Cunio, and their 3-year-old daughters, Yuli and Emma. On Oct. 7, David held shut the door of their shelter for five hours as terrorists tried to force it open.

Sharon and the girls were released after 52 days. David remained in Gaza for more than two years. His brother, Ariel, and Arbel Yehud were taken as well. Arbel was freed in a previous deal. Ariel is being released today.





Bar Kupershtein

Bar Kupershtein, who worked as a security guard at the Nova festival, turned 23 in April while in Hamas captivity. His family learned he was taken after seeing a Telegram video showing him bound hand and foot.