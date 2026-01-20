UAE becomes first to join Trump’s new Board of Peace as global leaders react cautiously

Italy and Canada offer guarded support as European states voice concerns the board could weaken the United Nations; initiative, chaired for life by Trump, would require $1 billion payments for permanent membership

The United Arab Emirates accepted an invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly proposed Board of Peace, the UAE Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, placing Abu Dhabi among the first governments to publicly endorse the initiative.
The ministry said the UAE was ready to “contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability and prosperity for all,” marking Abu Dhabi’s formal alignment with Washington’s new conflict-resolution effort. The acceptance comes as governments around the world respond cautiously to Trump’s plan, which is intended to begin with the Gaza conflict before expanding to address other disputes, according to a copy of the invitation letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.
Some leaders offered guarded responses. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was “ready to do our part,” while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa had agreed “in principle,” pending further details.
The inclusion of a charter in the invitation letter raised concerns among some European governments that the initiative could undermine the work of the United Nations, which Trump has accused of failing to support his efforts to end conflicts worldwide.
According to the letter, the board would be chaired for life by Trump. Member states would be limited to three-year terms unless they contribute $1 billion each to fund the board’s activities and secure permanent membership.
“This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries that demonstrate a deep commitment to peace, security and prosperity,” the White House said in a post on X.
Hungary has also issued an unequivocal acceptance, while most governments have refrained from public comment, privately voicing concerns about the plan’s implications for the authority of the United Nations.
