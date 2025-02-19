Israel strikes Hezbollah operative in first attack sicne pullback, report

Reports from Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon said that one person was killed in an IDF strike on a vehicle in the country’s south. The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the strike was carried out by an Israeli drone in the village of Aita al-Shaab.
The vehicle targeted was carrying a suspected Hezbollah operative, marking the first such strike since the Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon while maintaining a presence at five military outposts near the border fence. Later, reports from Lebanon identified the victim as Mohammad Sarour, the son of the mayor of Aita al-Shaab, who was targeted outside his home.
On Tuesday, the IDF completed the withdrawal
of its forces from the area where it had remained for the past two and a half months—during the implementation of the cease-fire that officially took effect following the pullback between Israel and Hezbollah. However, the military retained a presence at five strategic outposts, located just a few hundred meters from the border fence.
Lebanon marked the completion of the IDF’s withdrawal from border villages with celebrations, but returning residents were shocked by the destruction. "There are no houses, no plants, nothing," one resident said. In Kfar Kila, where "90% of the buildings were destroyed," reports on Tuesday said that two Hezbollah operatives emerged from the ruins after contact with them had been lost three months ago.