Israel strikes Hezbollah operative in first attack sicne pullback, report

on Wednesday afternoon said that one person was killed in an IDF strike on a vehicle in the country’s south. The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the strike was carried out by an Israeli drone in the village of Aita al-Shaab.

The vehicle targeted was carrying a suspected Hezbollah operative, marking the first such strike since the Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon while maintaining a presence at five military outposts near the border fence. Later, reports from Lebanon identified the victim as Mohammad Sarour, the son of the mayor of Aita al-Shaab, who was targeted outside his home.

