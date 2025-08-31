Greta’s flotilla sails to Gaza to the sound of 'Free Palestine' and 'Boycott Israel' chants

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined a flotilla of boats loaded with aid for Gaza as they set sail from Barcelona on Sunday, aiming to break Israel's naval blockade and deliver food and other humanitarian supplies to the enclave.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at Barcelona's port to see off the boats, many of them waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine" and "It's not a war, it's a genocide".

"This is a mission to challenge the extremely violent, business-as-usual international system that is failing to uphold international law," Thunberg told the crowd before the departure of the flotilla of dozens of boats, set to be joined by more along the way.

The Swedish campaigner tried unsuccessfully to break Israel's longstanding naval blockade of Gaza by sailing to the territory in June with other activists. Israeli forces seized their small aid ship, and they were deported from Israel.

Israel has argued that the blockade imposed in 2007 is necessary to stop weapons being smuggled to the Hamas terror group and has described other attempts to break it - including Thunberg's in June - as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.

Organizers of the flotilla blamed global leaders for failing to put pressure on Israel to allow aid to pass after a global hunger monitor said part of Gaza was suffering from famine.

The flotilla will be joined by more boats setting off from Greece, Italy, and Tunisia, said Yasemin Acar, a member of the steering committee.

In the northwestern Italian port of Genoa, some 250 metric tons of food for Gaza have been collected from local groups and residents, organizers said.

Some of the aid was loaded on board boats setting off from Genoa on Sunday, while the rest will be sent to the Sicilian port of Catania, from where more vessels are due to leave for Gaza on Sept. 4.

