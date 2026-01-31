Likud alleges ‘deep state’ plot against Netanyahu, facts tell a different story

The Likud party accused what it described as a “deep state” and the judicial system of working to topple the government, issuing an unusual statement Saturday while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing cross-examination in his corruption trial.

In the statement, Likud said the legal system, including prosecutors, police and senior legal officials, was engaged in what it called an “illegal witch hunt” designed to intimidate government ministers, members of parliament and senior officials. The party alleged that investigations involving figures close to Netanyahu were part of a coordinated effort to create what it described as a “strangulation ring” around the prime minister.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Likud also claimed that the same system was closing investigations tied to alleged criminal conduct by its own officials, while aggressively pursuing cases against Netanyahu and his allies.

Several of the incidents cited by the party did take place, but legal officials have rejected claims of political motivation or coordinated action, and there has been no evidence presented publicly that investigations were launched without legal grounds.

Investigations in Israel require an evidentiary basis, approval within law enforcement hierarchies and judicial oversight. While decisions by prosecutors and police are frequently criticized by politicians across the political spectrum, there has been no finding that current investigations were initiated for political reasons.

Likud’s statement said probes involving people close to the prime minister were intended to exert political pressure. Legal authorities note that investigations involving associates of prime ministers have occurred under previous governments as well, and that proximity to Netanyahu is not, in itself, grounds for opening a criminal case.

Among the cases referenced are investigations involving senior officials and ministers, including Eli Cohen and May Golan. Golan has not appeared for questioning. An investigation is also ongoing involving lawmaker Tally Gotliv, who has likewise refused to present herself for questioning.

The statement also criticized repeated delays in convening a government-appointed committee examining police use of spyware, claiming the postponements were intended to suppress the findings of a state comptroller report alleging unlawful surveillance of thousands of citizens.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Amit Shabi, Yoav Dudkevich )

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has said the committee, appointed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, was operating without legal authority and that the government is prohibited from intervening in ongoing criminal cases, including through special committees. Police have acknowledged that spyware was used in some investigations without explicit authorization or with retroactive approval by legal officials.

The attorney general has supported legislation to regulate spyware use in criminal investigations, particularly in cases involving organized crime, while urging that corruption offenses also be included. Levin has opposed expanding the legislation to cover corruption cases.

Likud also cited the closure of a military police investigation involving an incident in which the attorney general’s son was alleged to have taken a military vest. Authorities said the case was closed by the head of the military police criminal investigations unit, not by the attorney general, and that no criminal complaint was filed by the soldier involved. The son was removed from reserve duty for inappropriate conduct, but investigators found no basis for criminal charges.

The party further claimed that the High Court of Justice halted a state comptroller probe into the Oct. 7 attack as part of an effort to shield senior officials. Legal officials said the comptroller’s authority is limited in sensitive security matters during wartime and does not extend to broad investigative powers of the kind attempted. Netanyahu has said his testimony to the comptroller preceded the suspension of the probe but has not released documents he says support his account.

Likud also alleged that prosecutors and senior legal officials closed ranks in an investigation involving a former military advocate general, claiming the case caused severe international damage to Israel’s security. Police concluded their investigation roughly two weeks ago and have yet to issue final recommendations. The probe is not being overseen by the attorney general due to concerns about a conflict of interest. Investigators have not substantiated claims that the former military advocate general misled the High Court or briefed senior legal officials, contrary to earlier assertions by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

3 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen )

Claims of international harm stemming from the case have not been supported by evidence, and legal officials say the information was already circulating on hostile online platforms.

Likud also asserted that during the previous Bennett-Lapid government no investigations were opened against ministers, lawmakers or senior officials. Legal records show that during that period an investigation was opened into former deputy minister Abir Kara over allegations of double voting. Authorities also examined claims made against then-finance minister Avigdor Lieberman by a former aide, though they did not result in charges, and allegations were raised regarding former lawmaker Meir Yitzhak Halevi that did not advance to a formal investigation.

In addition, a government commission was established during that term to examine allegations of police misuse of spyware against political figures.

More broadly, legal experts note that former prime minister Ehud Olmert and former finance minister Avraham Hirschson were both convicted and imprisoned in earlier years, undercutting claims that enforcement actions target only the current right-wing government.