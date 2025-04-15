Likud following leak probe: Ronen Bar has turned Shin Bet into 'deep-state militia'

Likud officials on Tuesday accused Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar of transforming Israel’s domestic security agency into a “deep‑state private militia” bent on political persecution, following the arrest of a reservist in the agency on suspicion of leaking classified information.
In a strongly worded statement, the ruling party charged that “under the tenure of Ronen Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav‑Miara, the Shin Bet has been turned into a private militia of the deep state that seeks to undermine the rule of law and the foundations of democracy.”
The party said the reservist, identified only as “A,” was detained after alleging that the Shin Bet had become politicized and that its leadership was targeting ministers and journalists for investigation. “They arrest and interrogate journalists, blackmail police officers and launch baseless political probes against ministers and Knesset members — all to prevent Bar’s removal,” the statement said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has not publicly commented on the arrest, retweeted the Likud message. The party also reiterated criticism of Bar’s handling of the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks, accusing him of seeking to shift blame for intelligence failures onto the political leadership.
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who is suspected of receiving the leaked documents, praised the reservist as “a hero of Israel” and said the material did not endanger state security. “Withholding these documents from the political echelon and the public is the real threat,” Chikli said.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced he would boycott a security briefing if Bar attends, calling him “a failed Shin Bet chief” who is “acting criminally to stage a coup.” Communications Minister Shlomo Karei said Bar “ceased to be Shin Bet chief on April 11 — now that decision must be implemented.”
Opposition voices defended the agency’s actions. Democratic Party leader Yair Golan said investigating leaks is “the Shin Bet chief’s duty” and accused Netanyahu of wanting an intelligence service that protects him personally rather than the country.
The Police Investigations Department opened the probe in recent weeks. The reservist is suspected of leaking internal documents to Chikli and journalists Amit Segal and Shirit Avitan‑Cohen, but is not accused of endangering state security.