Former Meretz chief blasted for tweet comparing Ben-Gvir to Nazis

The former leader of the left-wing Meretz party Zehava Galon sparked an online firestorm after tweeting a photo of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a momentary hand gesture that resembled the infamous Nazi salute, with the caption "Heil Kahane".

The former leader of the left-wing Meretz party Zehava Galon sparked an online firestorm after tweeting a photo of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a momentary hand gesture that resembled the infamous Nazi salute, with the caption "Heil Kahane".

The former leader of the left-wing Meretz party Zehava Galon sparked an online firestorm after tweeting a photo of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a momentary hand gesture that resembled the infamous Nazi salute, with the caption "Heil Kahane".

Referencing Meir Kahane, an unapologetically racist Jewish ultra-nationalist activist and former Knesset member that Ben-Gvir admittedly followed in his younger years, the unsavory post spurred a backlash that prompted Galon to delete it shortly thereafter.

Referencing Meir Kahane, an unapologetically racist Jewish ultra-nationalist activist and former Knesset member that Ben-Gvir admittedly followed in his younger years, the unsavory post spurred a backlash that prompted Galon to delete it shortly thereafter.

Referencing Meir Kahane, an unapologetically racist Jewish ultra-nationalist activist and former Knesset member that Ben-Gvir admittedly followed in his younger years, the unsavory post spurred a backlash that prompted Galon to delete it shortly thereafter.

However, the dovish former lawmaker refused to apologize for the post and followed up with another tweet, saying "I deleted the tweet, still waiting for racism to be deleted from the Knesset."

However, the dovish former lawmaker refused to apologize for the post and followed up with another tweet, saying "I deleted the tweet, still waiting for racism to be deleted from the Knesset."

However, the dovish former lawmaker refused to apologize for the post and followed up with another tweet, saying "I deleted the tweet, still waiting for racism to be deleted from the Knesset."

, a Jerusalem site sacred to both Muslims and Jews, on his first week as national security minister — comparisons to the Nazis are largely considered taboo in Israeli society regardless of political affiliation.

, a Jerusalem site sacred to both Muslims and Jews, on his first week as national security minister — comparisons to the Nazis are largely considered taboo in Israeli society regardless of political affiliation.