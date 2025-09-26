Hostage families outside UN demand Netanyahu act: ‘Time for speeches ended long ago’

Families of Israeli hostages, including relatives of those killed in captivity, demonstrated outside the United Nations headquarters on Friday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the General Assembly , accusing him of ignoring their plight and blocking deals that could have brought their loved ones home.

The demonstration was held in parallel to Netanyahu’s speech, where he spoke of hostages still alive but made no mention of those who were killed. Families of slain hostages reacted angrily, calling the omission an attempt to erase their memory.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Amnon Kaplan )

“The prime minister’s blind spot and confusion continue,” the families said in a statement. “He keeps trying to erase the hostages who were killed in a laughable attempt to rewrite history.”

‘There are 48 hostages, not 20’

Families emphasized that 48 Israelis remain captive in Gaza. “Families of the killed and families of hostages whose lives are in grave danger are outraged that only the names of living hostages were read aloud,” they said. “For 721 days, 48 men and women have been rotting in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza. Netanyahu has repeatedly chosen to sabotage, frustrate and bomb any chance of bringing them home.”

Einav Zangauker, mother of captive soldier Matan Zangauker, accused Netanyahu of exploiting her son’s name at the UN. “I heard him use Matan’s name and I got punched in the stomach,” she said. “While my Matan is being tortured in captivity, Netanyahu is putting on a show about him. He bombs my child and abuses us, the families. He said to Matan that he hasn’t forgotten him, but he didn’t say that he ordered the bombing that killed him and the others. Netanyahu, this is the last time you will speak Matan Zangauker’s name.”

Survivors accuse Netanyahu of betrayal

Ilana Gritzewsky, who was released from Hamas captivity in November 2023, also addressed Netanyahu during the New York protest. “Netanyahu, I met you in Nir Oz, you promised me you would bring back Matan, you promised me you would bring back David Cunio, Eitan Horn, all the hostages and the hostage,” she said. “You looked me in the eye and said you would bring them all back. You lied to us. You sabotaged the Whitokoff deal; we could already have them all at home. Instead more brave soldiers are falling, hostages may be murdered and the killed will be lost to us forever.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Amnon Kaplan )

“You chose to conquer Gaza City, you chose to kill the hostages,” she continued. “The entire security establishment opposed this and you did not listen. You are conducting a war that is going nowhere, a war that has no meaning other than keeping you in your seat. You sold your citizens to stay in power. We will not be silent or sit aside. We will fight and struggle for the last hostage.”

Messages to the captives

Gritzewsky also directed her words to her partner, Matan, who is still being held in Gaza. “My Matan, you will hear the prime minister now because he put loudspeakers in Gaza, but I hope you will also hear me and know that I am fighting for you. A whole people is fighting for you and for everyone there. We will free them all in a full deal. We will not give up on you. I promise. We will end the war and bring you all back.”

Haggai Angrest, father of captive soldier Matan Angrest, declared: “Prime minister, we brought the protest tent from Jerusalem here — we will chase you wherever you are. For us, a successful speech is one in which you say you want to bring Matan and the rest of the hostages home, all 48. We are the fighters; we will not leave you until you do the right thing.”

‘Now is the time to save lives’

Nadav Rodaif, son of Lior Rodaif, who was murdered and taken into Gaza, told the crowd: “Bibi, we came to New York ahead of your speech to hear one thing only — that you will bring everyone home. That is the only thing that matters. As the son of a fallen captive, who on Oct. 7 went out to save lives, fought, was killed and taken as a trophy by Hamas, we are here to say one clear and strong thing — now is the time to save lives, end the war, and bring everyone home. We are not against you, we want them home. That is the only thing that matters. We are here because they are still there.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: Amnon Shami )

Orna Nautra, mother of Omer Nautra, added: “The time for speeches ended long ago. It’s time for action, to bring them all back. In the name of Omer who came to Israel as a lone soldier, in the name of all the heroes who fell in this war and are fighting today — bring them home, end the war.”

Tami Baruch, mother of Sahar Baruch, who was murdered in Gaza, urged: “There are lives there that must be saved before it’s too late. Please bring them back.”

Netanyahu defends Israel on world stage

Netanyahu, addressing the UN in Hebrew, spoke directly to the hostages and later described the international criticism of Israel as a “prize for the worst antisemites.” Trucks with loudspeakers were sent into Gaza to broadcast his speech.