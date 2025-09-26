Netanyahu at UN: Israel ‘must finish job’ in Gaza; Trump: Deal near, hostages could soon be freed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant speech Friday to the UN General Assembly , rejecting international pressure to halt the war in Gaza and declaring that Israel “must finish the job” against Hamas.

“Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure,” Netanyahu told delegates. “And I guarantee you one thing: Israel won’t.”

Netanyahu addresses the recognition of a Palestinian state by many countries ( Video: UN )

The address was overshadowed by a dramatic walkout. Dozens of representatives left the chamber as Netanyahu took the podium. Shouts echoed from some seats, while applause rang out from the gallery, where Netanyahu’s office had invited pro-Israel supporters, including American lawyer Alan Dershowitz. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon accused the Palestinian delegation of orchestrating the protest to create the appearance of mass opposition.

Wearing a special hostage lapel pin with a QR code linking to an Oct. 7 website, Netanyahu began by addressing the captives in Gaza. “Our heroic brothers — this is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to you from the UN stage. We have not forgotten you for even a second. The entire nation is with you. We will not rest and we will not relent until we bring you all home — the living and the fallen alike.”

He then turned to Hamas with a sharp warning in English: “Lay down your arms. Free all [the] hostages now … If you do, you will live. If you don’t Israel will hunt you down.”

Netanyahu insisted the war could end quickly if Hamas surrenders. “If Hamas agrees to our conditions the war can end immediately. Gaza will be demilitarized, Israel will take security control and a civil authority will be established by Gazans and others, committed to peace with Israel.”

Netanyahu is greeted with applause at the UN General Assembly ( Video: UN )

He lashed out at Western countries that recognized Palestinian statehood this week — including Britain, France, Canada and Australia — saying: “Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere.”

He sharpened the attack further: “You know what message the leaders who recognize the Palestinian state this week sent to the Palestinians? It’s a very clear message: murdering Jews pays off.”

Netanyahu also accused critics of antisemitism: “Antisemitism dies hard. In fact, it doesn’t die at all.”

“Over time, many world leaders buckled,” he said. “They buckled under the pressure of a biased media, radical Islamist constituencies and antisemitic mobs. There’s a familiar saying, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Well, for many countries here, when the going got tough, you caved.”

“Behind closed doors, many of the leaders who publicly condemn us privately thank us,” Netanyahu added. “They tell me how much they value Israel’s superb intelligence services that have prevented, time and again, terrorist attacks in their capitals.”

Netanyahu’s quiz – posing a question to the UN: 'Who murdered the most Americans and Europeans in cold blood?' ( Video: UN )

The speech came against a backdrop of growing isolation for Israel. The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for Netanyahu on charges of crimes against humanity, which he rejects, and the International Court of Justice is weighing South Africa’s genocide claim against Israel, which Jerusalem vehemently denies.

Inside Israel, the war has entered its twelfth month, with tens of thousands of Gazans killed in IDF strikes, Hamas still holding dozens of hostages, and pressure mounting from families demanding a deal.

In New York, protesters gathered outside the UN headquarters alongside hostage relatives, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the captives’ return. Meanwhile, Netanyahu ordered the army to broadcast his remarks into Gaza on loudspeakers at the border — a move that temporarily halted IDF operations in the north of the Strip.

Netanyahu argued Israel is fighting not just for itself but for the West. “You already feel the rise of Islamic radicalism in your societies. You know that Israel is fighting your war,” he said. He claimed Western leaders privately thank Israel for intelligence that has prevented attacks in their countries.

He also praised President Donald Trump, his most important international ally, crediting him for striking Iran and supporting Israel’s campaign. Trump told reporters Friday before leaving the White House for the Ryder Cup in New York that he is “close” to a deal to end the war in Gaza and bring the remaining hostages home.

Netanyahu addresses the hostages from the UN podium ( Video: UN )

Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet Monday at the White House — their fourth encounter this year. Netanyahu, however, did not mention in his UN speech Trump’s reported 21-point peace plan, which the president showed to Arab leaders earlier this week and intends to present to him during their meeting.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the General Assembly a day earlier by video after the US denied him a visa. He welcomed the wave of recognition of Palestinian statehood and said the PA is ready to govern Gaza once Hamas disarms.