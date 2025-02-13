Two Israeli Arabs charged with planning terror attacks

Israeli security forces announced Thursday they had thwarted a planned ramming and shooting attack by two Arab Israeli citizens.

The suspects, aged 18 and 21 from the village of Zemer, allegedly plotted to target civilians and security forces and expressed support for Hamas following the October 7 massacre.

The two were indicted at Lod District Court on charges of conspiring to commit murder and terrorism-related offenses, including training for an attack and attempting to obtain firearms.

According to the indictment, one of the suspects began identifying with Hamas, purchased paraphernalia affiliated with the terrorist group and filmed himself expressing support. He then shared inciteful content online and suggested carrying out a shooting attack on a military transport bus near his home. His accomplice later proposed attacking civilians in the nearby city of Netanya instead.

The suspects reportedly conducted surveillance of a military base, recorded videos and researched the cost of weapons. After realizing they lacked sufficient funds, they considered alternative methods, including car-ramming, firebombs or explosive devices. One suspect attempted to manufacture an explosive using online tutorials but was unsuccessful.

Prosecutors have requested the suspects remain in custody throughout legal proceedings, arguing they had embraced extremist ideology and sought to maximize harm to Israeli soldiers. "Their actions demonstrate clear intent to carry out a serious attack," the prosecution said.