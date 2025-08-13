Are some Gaza ‘journalists’ actually doubling as terrorists?

Israel does not deliberately target journalists who are doing legitimate work—but it does go after those who, according to Simon Plosker, editorial director for Honest Reporting, are “moonlighting as journalists by day and operating as terrorists by night.”
Plosker told ILTV that “there are quite a lot” of such individuals in Gaza—not just those working for high-profile outlets like Al Jazeera. He said there are also numerous Hamas-run media organizations, as well as outlets belonging to Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah.
“We've even seen, for example, one journalist working for Western media who is now working for the Houthis inside Gaza,” Plosker said.
