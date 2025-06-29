In message to Trump, Netanyahu shifts focus to hostages over Hamas, avoids ‘deal’ talk amid Gaza war

For the first time since the war broke out following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led massacre, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday placed the release of hostages as the government’s top priority—above the defeat of Hamas.
“There are now many opportunities,” Netanyahu said during a visit to a Shin Bet facility in southern Israel. “First and foremost, to rescue the hostages. Of course, we’ll also have to resolve the issue of Gaza and defeat Hamas, but I believe we will achieve both objectives.”
Notably, Netanyahu referred to the "rescue" of hostages rather than their "release," and avoided using the word "deal." While his remarks did not appear to signal a military rescue operation, they reflected growing momentum around a potential agreement.
During Israel’s recent campaign against Iran, Netanyahu raised the issue of hostages, reportedly believing Hamas would feel increasingly isolated without the backing of Tehran or Hezbollah, creating an opening for negotiations.
Netanyahu’s comments echoed the optimism expressed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been pushing for a deal to end the war in Gaza. On Sunday morning, Trump called on Hamas to return the estimated 50 remaining hostages. “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA, GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!” he posted on Truth Social. Last week, Trump said he expected a ceasefire within days, saying, “I think we’re close, and we’ll get a ceasefire this coming week.”
Despite public signals of progress, officials involved in the talks cautioned that no breakthrough had been reached. Hamas has yet to formally respond to Israel’s position on the proposed framework advanced by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff. As such, Netanyahu’s statement was viewed by some political observers as a gesture of good faith toward Trump, rather than a sign of substantive progress. Others suggested the prime minister may be preparing Israeli public opinion for an end to the war, amid sustained U.S. pressure for a negotiated solution.
Senior Israeli officials told Ynet Sunday that talks toward a deal are “ongoing at all times,” adding, “We’re hopeful for developments soon and continue working on it.” However, they emphasized, “At the moment, there is no breakthrough.”
At a Security Cabinet meeting held Sunday at the IDF Southern Command, ministers were told that Hamas remains insistent on ending the war as a condition for any deal. The meeting concluded without a clear decision, and further discussions are planned for Monday.
The Hostage Families Forum welcomed Netanyahu’s shift, praising his decision to publicly name the hostages’ return as the government’s top goal.