Netanyahu wants Gaza deal to include expanded regional accords, right-wing up in arms

American officials said Thursday that “there is a major effort underway to achieve a breakthrough in hostage deal negotiations. A significant momentum has formed following the strike in Iran, and one can speak of progress. The Qataris are very dominant, and their message is that agreements with Hamas are attainable.”

According to Israeli sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel is not sending a delegation to Cairo or Doha because Netanyahu wants to close this "at the highest levels possible."

"This time it is a comprehensive deal. It won’t work like a normal deal where you send a delegation and have proximity talks with Hamas. This will come from the top, by mutual agreement and joint decision of Netanyahu, Trump, Witkoff and Dermer. Everyone else is just mouthpieces with no real clue what’s happening,” a source said.

“The deal being talked about is bigger, and includes a ceasefire in the war, the return of 50 hostages, and an expansion of the Abraham Accords. That’s what interests Trump. He’s not here for trouble, but for a bear hug,” the source said.

Against the backdrop of these developments, discussions are taking place regarding a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Thursday evening about the possibility of Netanyahu visiting Washington: “There is still no date, but the prime minister has expressed interest in coming to the White House, meeting the president and visiting Washington. The president is, of course, very open to it, but at this time there's no date.”

Netanyahu said Thursday evening in a video released in Hebrew: “We have fought with strength against Iran — and achieved a great victory. That victory opens an opportunity for a dramatic expansion of the peace agreements. We are working vigorously on that."

“Along with the release of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas, there is a window of opportunity here that must not be wasted. We must not waste even a single day,” Netanyahu said, in the context of his request to suspend his court testimonies over the next two weeks. His lawyer, Amit Hadad, said that, under the framework of the “regional coordination operation,” the prime minister needs to devote all of his time to “paramount” tasks, primarily managing the fighting in Gaza and its regional ramifications.

Leavitt said Thursday evening during a briefing with reporters that the U.S.-Israel relationship has never been stronger.

“As for our alliance with the State of Israel—it has never been stronger. We are witnessing the beginning of a new era in which some Gulf and Arab countries might sign the Abraham Accords. That was one of the most notable achievements of the president during his first term, and he would be delighted to see additional countries join the agreements during his second term,” she said at the White House.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Thursday evening that the Abraham Accords should not be expanded to countries that support the formation of a Palestinian state.

“Expanding the Abraham Accords is wonderful; Peace alliances from a position of strength, with security potential and economic development for the entire region. But if it’s a shiny cover concealing an existential threat in the form of dividing the land, handing over territory to the enemy, and establishing a Palestinian terror state 20 times larger than Gaza and geographically and topographically dominating most of Israel—then no! Thank you.”

“Mr. Prime Minister, let it be clear: you don’t have a mandate—not even a hint or lip service. If there are countries that want peace for peace—welcome, but if they want a Palestinian state, forget it. It will not happen.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also responded to the reports, saying: “I find it hard to believe that the Prime Minister will repeat past mistakes and enter negotiations that will lead to the establishment of a Palestinian terror state or dangerous concessions. The people of Israel want victory—not more attempts to appease terror under the guise of peace.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called Thursday evening for an end to the war in Gaza, saying: "Make a deal, return the hostages, end the war. Bring in Egypt to run the Strip. We'll eliminate Hamas, but wisely, cunningly, after we've reorganized."