IDF shoots down Yemen missile after sirens sound across central Israel

The IDF reported that a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Arrow defense system outside Israeli territory on Saturday, triggering air raid sirens across central Israel.

The army confirmed that "the sirens were activated due to a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen, which was intercepted outside the country’s borders."

1 View gallery Yemen missile intercepted over Tel Aviv ( Photo: Eyal RImon )

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance services said there were no immediate reports of casualties, aside from individuals who suffered shock or were injured while rushing to shelters.

Hazem Al-Asad, a member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen's Ansar Allah (the Houthis), posted a photo of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on X shortly after the missile launch with a Hebrew caption, reading "They will not pass, and revenge will come."

This incident follows another missile launch from Yemen on Thursday night, which also set off sirens in central Israel.

Earlier this month, a Houthi missile targeting central Israel was "partially intercepted," with fragments of its warhead exploding near Ben Gurion Airport.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned from the UN General Assembly in New York , is expected to hold security consultations and assessments later Saturday, his office announced.