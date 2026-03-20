Chaos at major Sydney mosque as protesters shout ‘genocide supporter’ at Australian PM

overnight Thursday for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. During the visit, a disturbance broke out as worshippers jeered the two, booed, shouted “Allahu akbar,” demanded they leave and called them “genocide supporters,” citing the government’s backing of Israel’s war in Gaza.

overnight Thursday for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. During the visit, a disturbance broke out as worshippers jeered the two, booed, shouted “Allahu akbar,” demanded they leave and called them “genocide supporters,” citing the government’s backing of Israel’s war in Gaza.