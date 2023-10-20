Watch: Armored jeeps sent by US arrive in Israel

For the first time in decades during wartime, a U.S. cargo plane delivered the first shipment of armored vehicles for the IDF at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday to replace dozens of vehicles damaged in recent fighting.
"The procurement directorate and the procurement mission in New York are leading a large-scale purchasing operation to expand the IDF's vehicle fleet for various wartime scenarios," the Defense Ministry reported.
The IDF has purchased specialized vehicles like armored ambulances, operational vehicles, tactical trucks and engineering equipment. Since the war's onset, the Defense Ministry has ordered vehicles and equipment worth over $100 million, both locally and internationally. Hundreds have been delivered to the IDF, with more en route.
Meanwhile, the IDF has released footage of its drone operations since the beginning of the war, striking approximately 800 targets, including military assets, operational facilities, rocket launch sites and terrorists.
The commander of the Palmachim Airbase, Brigadier General Omri Dor, said, "From the moment the first siren sounded, all base personnel, both regular and reserve soldiers, have been working around the clock to defend against all threats aimed at Israel."
According to him, "In recent days, the drone unit, in collaboration with other forces, eliminated hundreds of terrorists, prevented infiltration attempts into our territory and attacked enemy targets."
"The unit operates at a high pace, striving for close contact and direct communication between the operators and the forces on the ground," Brigadier General Dor added. "We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the security of the State of Israel and its citizens."