Old Syrian grenade explodes on Mount Hermon, injuring 4 soldiers

Four IDF soldiers were lightly wounded Wednesday when an old Syrian grenade exploded on Mount Hermon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported, adding that the incident is under investigation.
Earlier in the day, the battalion set out on an operational mission to locate weapons in the area. The force discovered the Syrian grenade, which exploded and injured the soldiers. The four soldiers were evacuated by helicopter for medical treatment and their families have been notified.
According to Ziv Medical Center in Safed, the soldiers were admitted to the trauma unit and treated in the emergency department. As part of their care, they underwent comprehensive tests and imaging. After medical observation, they were discharged in stable condition.
On Monday, IDF forces in Syria detained seven youths who had crossed the fence from the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, entered a few meters beyond the border, and planted an Israeli flag there. The youths were part of a group of about 40 people—nine families from the Golan Heights, Samaria and Hebron—who had arrived in the area to hold a cornerstone-laying ceremony for a new settlement called “Neveh HaBashan,” named after the city of Neveh in southern Syria. They were apprehended, transferred for police questioning, and released later that evening.