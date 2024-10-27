IDF directs media to Hezbollah's secret cash bunker under Beirut hospital

IDF Arabic spokesman directs journalists to revisit Beirut’s Al-Sahel Hospital, alleging Hezbollah bunker with $500 million hidden beneath; he calls on Lebanon’s media and government to investigate, asserting Israeli intelligence identified concealed entry

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee addressed Lebanese journalists on Sunday, directing them to search for an alleged Hezbollah underground bunker beneath Beirut's Al-Sahel Hospital.
The facility, according to the military, is reportedly used by Hezbollah as a secure storage site for approximately $500 million in assets.
IDF Arabic spokesperson exposes exact location of Nasrallah’s secret cash bunker concealed under Beirut’s Al-Sahel Hospital
(Video: IDF)
Lt. Col. Adraee’s remarks follow attempts by Lebanese journalists to locate the entrance to the bunker. Adraee questioned journalists’ expectations, saying, “Did you expect Hezbollah to simply guide you to Nasrallah’s hideout?” He emphasized that Hezbollah would likely take measures to obscure the site’s true purpose but confirmed that Israeli intelligence had identified the entrance location.
In a detailed description, Adraee referenced various televised reports that showed Lebanese journalists searching a basement area under the hospital. The footage, he explained, shows key features, such as a 15-meter wall suspected of hiding the bunker entrance.
3D illustration of underground bunker, located beneath Beirut’s Al-Sahel Hospital, used as key financial facility for Hezbollah
(Video: IDF)

He encouraged journalists and authorities to revisit the site, examine structural points like stairwells and walls, and investigate further to confirm the bunker’s existence.
Adraee concluded by inviting Lebanon’s government, international human rights organizations and media to examine the hospital’s alleged Hezbollah connections, noting Israel’s knowledge of other related locations and activities.
