U.S. says Israel has not met requirements to join Visa Waiver Program

Israel has not met the eligibility requirements to join the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP), the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expected his country to join soon.

Israel is yet to grant free passage for Palestinian Americans at its airports and into the West Bank, which Washington says is required for Israel to meet the condition of reciprocity to join the program, which would allow Israelis visa-free access to the United States.

Israel "still has significant work to complete on a short timeline to meet all program requirements" by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said by email.

The apparent discord came as tensions spiked between the allies over a contested Israeli judicial overhaul plan.

Netanyahu said earlier on Wednesday that new legislation meant Israel would join in September, and that Israel would in the coming months address outstanding requirements, which it did not detail.

3 View gallery U.S. visa ( Photo: Shutterstock )

It was unclear if Israel planned to change its approach to Palestinian Americans.

"Participation in the VWP requires that Israel provide equal treatment and entry rights to all U.S. citizens and nationals, at Israel’s ports of entries and checkpoints, just as the United States would grant such visa-free travel privileges to Israeli citizens," said the State Department's Patel.

"This includes Palestinian-Americans, including those on the Palestinian Authority population registry."

3 View gallery Palestinians at the Allenby Bridge border crossing on their way to Mecca ( Photo: COGAT )





Before Netanyahu's announcement, his national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said on Twitter that parliament was due to ratify the last of four bills "that will advance us toward getting the U.S. visa waiver for the citizens of Israel".