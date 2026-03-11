Hezbollah fears 'Syrian invasion' of Lebanon as al-Sharaa reinforces border

Rising tensions along the Syria-Lebanon border are raising concerns within Hezbollah , as Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa reinforces military forces near the frontier — moves that Hezbollah and its allies fear could signal preparations for action against the Iran-backed terror group .

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, the Syrian army said shells fired from Lebanon landed near the town of Serghaya, west of Damascus. Syrian officials said Hezbollah-linked fighters targeted Syrian army positions.

2 View gallery Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa ( Photo: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP )

In a statement, the Syrian military said it had observed Hezbollah reinforcements along the Syria-Lebanon border and was monitoring the situation while coordinating with the Lebanese army.

“The Syrian army will not tolerate any aggression directed against Syrian territory,” the statement said.

Tensions between Damascus and Hezbollah have grown in recent months as Syria’s leadership moves to curb the group’s activities inside Syrian territory. Hezbollah had been closely aligned with the previous Syrian government, but the current leadership increasingly views the group as a security threat.

At the same time, Lebanon’s new leadership has expressed support for efforts to disarm Hezbollah, accusing the group of dragging the country into the ongoing war with Israel.

During a meeting Monday between Arab leaders and the European Commission that included Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, al-Sharaa condemned Iran’s attempts to destabilize countries in the region and voiced support for Lebanon’s calls to disarm Hezbollah.

According to Lebanon’s presidency, Aoun and al-Sharaa also spoke by phone Tuesday about the situation, emphasizing the need for closer coordination between the two countries, particularly regarding border security and preventing security breaches.

Hezbollah-aligned media in Lebanon have warned about Syria’s growing military presence near the border. The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Syrian troop deployments since early February may reflect a more offensive posture and raised concerns that Damascus could eventually launch military action against Hezbollah.

2 View gallery IDF strikes in Beirut ( Photo: REUTERS/Raghed Waked )

The newspaper cited unnamed military sources suggesting Hezbollah fears that al-Sharaa could move against the group, possibly even entering Lebanese territory.

The tensions come as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues during the broader regional war.

Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen television reported Wednesday that an airstrike in the eastern Lebanese village of Tamnine al-Tahta killed 10 people, including four children, and wounded 17 others.

Meanwhile, the IDF said Wednesday that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered reinforcements to the Northern Command area following a situational assessment linked to developments in Operation Roaring Lion.