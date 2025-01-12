Northern Israel woman succumbs to wounds from Hezbollah rocket attack

Tamar Edri, 75, of Nahariya, was critically wounded when a Hezbollah rocket struck her home in late November, just one day before a cease-fire between Israel and the Shiite militant group took effect

Tamar Edri, 75, a resident of the northern city of Nahariya, succumbed on Sunday to critical injuries she sustained when a rocket struck her home in November.
The rocket, launched by Hezbollah as part of a heavy barrage targeting the coastal city, hit her building on November 25 around 11:30 p.m., just one day before a cease-fire between Israel and the Shiite terrorist group took effect.
Tamar Edri
(Photo: Nahariya Municipality)
In addition to Edri, three other residents of the building sustained minor injuries, and dozens were treated for shock. The attack damaged 54 apartments in varying degrees.
The Nahariya Municipality extended condolences to Edri’s husband, Yossi, her children—Yarden, Sagit, Oshrat and Liron—and her grandchildren.
Hezbollah rocket scores direct strike on Edri's Nahariya home
"The mayor, city council members and municipal employees send their heartfelt condolences and warm embrace to the family," the statement said.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office’s annual terrorism report, approximately 15,400 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel in 2024.
