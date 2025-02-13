Crowdfunding for ex-hostage Eli Sharabi's rehabilitation raises over 1 million shekels in 24 hours

Eli Sharabi was held captive by Hamas for 491 days. Upon his return to Israel less than a week ago, he discovered that his family had been murdered at their home in Kibbutz Be'eri, and his brother, who was kidnapped with him, had been murdered in Gaza. Now, his friends and supporters are leading a crowdfunding campaign aimed at helping him rehabilitate and rebuild his life. Within a few hours, more over 1 million shekels had been raised.

The campaign states that its goal was to raise one million shekels within 24 hours, in order to finance Sharabi's physical and mental rehabilitation, provide him with financial support, and assist him in finding suitable housing. "Eli is coming back to life – and we are here to build him a new future," the campaign states. "Eli has returned to a reality that is hard to even imagine. The home he had is gone. His beloved wife, Liane, and his daughters, Noya and Yahel were murdered. His brother Yossi, who was kidnapped with him, was murdered in captivity and his body is still in Gaza. But amidst all the pain, there is one thing that is invincible: Eli's spirit."

1 View gallery Eli Sharabi in his first meeting with family members after returning from Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The message from the campaign also said: "We cannot change what was, but we can guarantee Eli a new beginning. Physical and mental rehabilitation, a life with meaning, real support – it is in our hands. The goal: one million shekels in 24 hours. The time: now. There is no later. The power: you. Everyone who donates, everyone who shares changes Eli's fate. Eli belongs to all of us. Today, we are all his family. Donate now, share, be part of this great thing."

Sharabi's friend, Sharon Adam, one of the project's initiators, told Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth about the idea of ​​raising money for his rehabilitation "Eli's friends and I thought about what could be done for him and we realized that there was also a desire from the people to help him recover after everything he went through, and we don't know what will happen to him. It's also not clear what he is supposed to receive from the state, so we decided to raise money for him to help him with the long rehabilitation that awaits him," she explained.

Eli Sharabi is reunited with his family members at Sheba hospital ( Video: Roy Avraham / GPO )





The campaign that went live on Thursday morning, on Sharabi's birthday, has so far raised over 1.2 million shekels. "I'm surprised by the pace," said Adam. "There are amazing people in the country. Eli is aware of the extent of the support he receives and he is shocked by what he sees. He doesn't understand why he receives this love and he gets excited about everything. He tears up many times from small gestures and is grateful to the team that is taking care of him. He is very excited."

Aden added that "from the moment I saw him get out of the Hamas car and he was thin and emaciated and everyone here was crying, I smiled because he arrived in relatively good condition compared to what he could have been and in a condition that was relatively easy to fix physically. We told him we thought they would break him and he said 'they don't have a chance'. He is sad and it will take time to recover, but he is a strong man."

To donate to the campaign, click here .