Freed hostage Eli Sharabi learns of family’s tragic fate after 491 days in Hamas captivity

In an emotional scene at Sheba Medical Center, Sharabi, wrapped in an Israeli flag, embraced his brother Sharon, who had fought tirelessly for his release.

Eli Sharabi arrives at the hospital draped in an Israeli flag ( Video: GPO )

"Eli’s condition is extremely difficult," a family member said. "Beyond the physical toll and severe malnutrition, he has now learned the most painful truth imaginable. He is trying to process it. Right now, we’re giving him time with his mother and siblings. Tomorrow, he will likely meet with the extended family, who will stand by him as he begins his recovery."

Despite the overwhelming grief, friends and relatives emphasized Sharabi’s determination to rebuild his life. "Even with all the pain and loss, Eli is strong and determined to survive and heal," they said.

5 View gallery Eli Sharabi arrives at the hospital draped in an Israeli flag ( Photo: GPO )

5 View gallery ( Photo: GPO )

Sharabi, 51, was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, along with his brother Yossi, who died in Hamas captivity early last year. Israeli intelligence believes he was killed when the IDF struck a building near where he was being held. His body remains in Gaza.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Eli was freed Saturday as part of the fifth round of the hostage release deal, alongside Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy .

5 View gallery Eli Sharabi reunites in the hospital with his sisters Osnat and Hila and brother Sharon, draped in prayer shawl ( Photo: GPO )

5 View gallery ( Photo: GPO )

Since his brothers were taken hostage, Sharon Sharabi had led a relentless campaign for their return. In a moving moment at the hospital, Sharon, draped in a prayer shawl, embraced Eli with tears in his eyes, whispering prayers.

Ahead of Eli’s release, Sharon reflected on the family’s painful journey. "When we learned that Yossi did not survive captivity, I said, ‘We failed,’" he recalled. "But when Eli returns, I will say, ‘We have won.’ Not just me—an entire nation."

5 View gallery Eli Sharabi with his wife Lian and daughters Noya and Yahel who were murdered on October 7

The conflicting emotions of relief and sorrow were evident in his words. "Our hearts are bursting with emotion, but there is also immense pain," he said.

"Pain for October 7, for the 16 months of suffering, for the brother Eli lost, for his wife and daughters who are gone. After everything he endured, he is coming back to a completely different reality—a nightmare. No wife, no daughters, no home. All we can do is embrace him, show him we are here and never leave his side."