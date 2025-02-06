Netanyahu says Trump plan to move Gazans '1st good idea I've heard

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday gave his full support for the idea proposed by U.S. President Trump to displace Palestinians from Gaza. "I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza,"

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said "This is the first good idea that I've heard," adding, "It's a remarkable idea, and I think it should be really pursued, examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone."

He's the biggest friend Israel's ever had. Netanyahu said. "Lood what he's done in the last few days. He's done remarkable things," the prime minister said. "He's released the ammunition we need to continue out march to victory, he's taken action against UNRWA and these other UN agencies that hate America and hate Israel, he's done enormous things and yes, he's the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House."

Netanyahu said he did not think Trump meant to send troops into Gaza to destroy Hamas. "That's our job, our commitment," he said.

Netanyahu was asked about the cease fire agreement with Hamas and the chances of all of the hostages being released and said that was one of the objectives of the war along with the elimination of Hamas's military power and ensuring Gaza can no longer pose a threat to Israel.

He said not all of the military capability was destroyed, "but we'll make sure that it is not there when this war ends. It can end very quickly," he said.

"We're changing the Middle East," he said "It was basically an Iranian pawn," he said adding Israel has single handedly changed the region with "some help" from the U.S. but the arrival of Trump he said changed the equasion.

On Iran Netanyahu said that there was no doubt that Iran was pursuing nuclear capability. He said most Arab countries have moved from regarding Israel as their greatest enemy to regarding Iran as such. "But they recognize that Israel is the only country in the Middle East that fought Iran," he said. "In taking action against this we are not only doing it for our own survival but in the interest of many countries in the region and in the interest of the U.S. as well."







