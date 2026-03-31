China and Pakistan unveil plan to end Iran war, push for ceasefire and talks

China and Pakistan on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf and the wider Middle Ea st, urging peace talks to start as soon as possible and the restoration of normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as their foreign ministers met in Beijing.

Both countries have called for talks to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, now in the fifth week. Islamabad has previously said it is ready to facilitate peace talks between Washington and Tehran.

IDF strikes in Iran ( Video: IDF )

Pakistan, which shares a more than 900-km border with Iran, has emerged as a key mediator, building on its courtship of U.S. President Donald Trump and its reputation as a relatively neutral player with long-standing ties to Iran.

"Dialogue and diplomacy are the only feasible ways to resolve conflicts," China and Pakistan said in a five-point initiative put forward during the meeting. "China and Pakistan support the parties concerned in initiating negotiations, and all sides should commit to resolving disputes through peaceful means."

The initiative includes an immediate cessation of hostilities and the launch of peace talks as soon as possible, alongside calls to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence and security of Iran and Gulf countries.

It also calls for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and other non-military targets, as well as the protection of peaceful nuclear facilities.

Wang Yi and Mohammad Ishaq Dar also said the safety of waterways must be ensured, including that of ships and crews stranded in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint now at the center of global energy and shipping concerns.