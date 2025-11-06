Another country set to join Abraham Accords, says Witkoff

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday that another country is set to join the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and several Muslim-majority states.

Speaking to a business forum in Florida, Witkoff did not name the country but said he would be returning to Washington for the announcement Thursday night.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wave from the White House balcony after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and the two Gulf states, in Washington, Sept. 15, 2020 ( Photo: Alex Brandon/AP )

If confirmed, the move would mark the latest expansion of the accords, which began in 2020 with the historic agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, later joined by Morocco and Sudan.

The Abraham Accords have been a cornerstone of U.S. diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, aimed at fostering regional cooperation and reshaping alliances in the wake of shifting geopolitical interests.

2 View gallery US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff ( Photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP )

The addition of a new signatory—if formalized—would represent a significant development amid heightened tensions in the region following the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel and ongoing hostilities involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Witkoff was appointed special envoy for normalization by the Trump administration in early 2025 and has played a central role in efforts to expand the accords despite the challenges posed by ongoing regional conflicts.