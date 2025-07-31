Turkish embassy staffer caught filming girls in changing room, linked to 2016 coup crackdown

Omar Kosi, a 29-year-old Turkish citizen employed by the Turkish Embassy in Israel, was arrested over the weekend after being caught filming women and underage girls inside the changing rooms at a Tel Aviv beach.

Kosi, who is being investigated for sexual offenses—including alleged acts of pedophilia—remains in custody. Police say they discovered multiple sexually explicit images on his phone. Authorities are expected to file formal charges.

Israel rejected Turkey’s formal request to place Kosi under house arrest within the embassy compound, increasing the diplomatic tension surrounding the incident.

While Turkish officials initially claimed Kosi was in Israel temporarily, to assist in the move of the embassy to a new location, an investigation by Ynet revealed a more controversial backstory.

Kosi was reportedly close to the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He is part of a group referred to by the Turkish government as “veterans of the coup crackdown,” individuals who aided in suppressing the failed 2016 military coup. Since then, these regime loyalists have been rewarded with government positions, including diplomatic and consular appointments, often without the usual scrutiny or adequate qualifications.

Social media posts show Kosi attending official events and posing next to luxury vehicles. Though he holds a diplomatic service passport, Turkish authorities failed to register him with Israel’s Foreign Ministry, a standard protocol for diplomatic immunity, leaving him subject to arrest and criminal proceedings.

On his social media accounts, Kosi presents himself as an expert in international relations and a Foreign Ministry employee. His conduct has shocked seasoned Turkish diplomats, who are known for professionalism and discipline.

Sources within diplomatic circles say the Turkish Embassy in Israel has been left rudderless since Ambassador Şakir Torunlar was recalled after the October 7 Hamas attack and subsequently retired. His intended replacement, senior diplomat Gürçay Şeker, was also abruptly withdrawn.

Kosi's appointment, reportedly made without proper vetting, came as a result of his ties to pro-Erdoğan political networks, not diplomatic credentials. The incident has thus been viewed as a result of placing unqualified regime loyalists in sensitive foreign roles.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry was not involved in Kosi’s posting, as he was never officially recognized as a diplomat. Turkish media also reported on the case, noting that Kosi allegedly snuck into one of Tel Aviv’s busiest beach changing areas and tried to secretly film a 13-year-old girl and several other women undressing.

The victims reported seeing a mobile phone camera aimed through the doors of their stalls and immediately alerted police. At least three complaints have been filed so far. Authorities confirmed that Kosi admitted to taking the images, though his statements were contradictory.

In the wake of the arrest, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry downplayed his status, claiming he was “temporarily posted for three weeks” to assist with the embassy move. Turkish officials said the allegations were serious, but that no evidence had yet been officially presented to Ankara. They added that “if necessary, an investigation will be conducted in Turkey.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli legal process continues, and Kosi remains in custody without diplomatic protection.