First footage of large Hamas tunnel exposed near Gaza border after heavy rains

The Israel Defense Forces has released the first documentation from inside a large Hamas tunnel uncovered near the Gaza border opposite Kibbutz Kissufim, after part of the ground collapsed during recent severe weather.
The existence of the tunnel was first reported this week, after the IDF had not initially informed border communities or the general public. The tunnel is located within the buffer zone that Israel intends to keep under its control in any future arrangement. Military officials are investigating when it was dug and why it was not detected earlier, despite the presence of permanent IDF positions on both sides of the border in the area.
According to the IDF, the tunnel features reinforced concrete lining and support walls and is tall enough to allow movement on foot. At this stage, the military assesses that it was intended either for combat operations near the border or to transport terrorists or hostages to the nearby al-Maghazi refugee camp, one of Gaza’s central camps.
Golani Brigade troops had suspected the presence of an undiscovered tunnel in the area and began scanning the sector last week. They identified a suspicious ground collapse, likely caused by heavy rains. Initially believed to be a rain-related sinkhole, further inspection raised concerns that it was part of a terror tunnel.
The tunnel runs through a narrow strip of land between a populated Palestinian area and the border fence, a zone characterized by uneven terrain, wooded areas and multiple potential infiltration routes.
The IDF stressed that additional shafts and tunnels may still exist in the buffer zone and particularly on the Israeli-controlled side of the so-called Yellow Line. Forces are continuing tunnel detection operations around the clock across the Gaza Strip.
The military said the tunnel did not cross into Israeli territory, though it is examining whether any branch extends beyond the Yellow Line into areas under Hamas control.
On the Hamas-controlled side of the Yellow Line, the IDF believes there are still kilometers of terror tunnels that have not been located or destroyed. Some of these tunnels were within reach of Israeli forces that halted operations and withdrew following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas about two and a half months ago.
Under U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, Hamas is supposed to allow the disarmament of these tunnels. However, Israeli defense officials doubt the terror group will fully comply in the foreseeable future.
In a statement, the IDF said it is “systematically working to locate and destroy terror tunnels and infrastructure as part of the effort to demilitarize Gaza and dismantle Hamas,” adding that releasing operational images or details at this stage could endanger troops and aid the enemy.
The footage released does not include sensitive technologies, unique identifying features or images of soldiers operating inside the tunnel.