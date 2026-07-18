IDF: US tanker aircraft to be stationed at Israeli Air Force bases

The IDF confirmed Saturday that additional American aerial refueling aircraft will be stationed at I sraeli Air Force bases as the United States strengthens its military deployment in Israel amid escalating fighting with Iran.

“The American partner has decided to adjust its regional deployment, and as part of that decision, in coordination with the IDF, additional refueling aircraft will be added to the existing force in Israel,” the military said.

Gallery American refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: REUTERS/ Dedi Hayun )

According to the IDF, the decision to use Israeli Air Force bases rather than Ben Gurion Airport was made “to minimize disruption to civilian transportation arteries and for operational reasons.”

The announcement follows growing concern that the presence of large numbers of U.S. military aircraft at Israel’s main international airport could severely disrupt summer travel.

As the United States expands its attacks in Iran, it is accelerating its reinforcement of forces in Israel and transferring dozens of U.S. Air Force tanker aircraft to the country.

Ten additional refueling aircraft are expected to arrive within the coming day. Unlike previous deployments, they will not be parked at Ben Gurion Airport.

The Wall Street Journal also reported, citing flight-tracking data, that the United States was sending fighter jets to the Middle East through Europe.

Civilian flights under pressure

The parking of American military aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport has reduced the space available for civilian planes.

Last month, the Israel Airports Authority warned that unless the military aircraft were removed, airlines would be forced to reduce their flight schedules and cancel more than 200,000 tickets purchased by Israelis for July and August.

Officials also warned that millions of tickets covering the approaching Jewish holiday period could be affected.

American refueling aircraft preparing to land at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Danny Sadeh )

Four days ago, the Transportation Ministry announced that understandings had been reached with the U.S. military to reduce the number of American aircraft parked at Ben Gurion Airport from approximately 100 to 20.

The escalation of recent days, however, led the Americans to suspend that decision, creating friction between the two sides.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced that additional refueling aircraft would not be permitted to park at Ben Gurion Airport.

U.S. officials objected, arguing that the aircraft were “an essential component of the regional deterrence and defense posture.”

An Israeli military official supported the American request, describing the tankers as “a strategic asset.”

The matter was ultimately referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the decision was made to station the additional aircraft at Israeli Air Force bases.

Regional escalation intensifies

The exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran has intensified over the past week.

During the night, several countries across the region became targets of Iranian retaliation.

Air raid sirens sounded in Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months, as well as in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

The Kuwaiti military said twice that it had confronted Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Jordanian authorities said they had intercepted 10 missiles launched toward the kingdom.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned countries hosting American forces that they should expect a response.