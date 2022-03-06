Israeli national killed in Ukraine war brought to burial in Israel

Roman Brodsky, the Israeli national who was shot dead outside Kyiv last week , was laid to rest Sunday evening in the southern city of Arad.

The 42-year-old father of two was living in Ukraine in recent years and working as a disc jockey.

He was reportedly part of a car convoy fleeing to the Moldovan border when he was shot at a checkpoint in the city of Bila Tserkva — 84 km (52 miles) south of Kyiv — by a Ukrainian militia that mistook him for a Russian combatant.

"Now your beautiful heart cannot help anyone... A great tragedy befell our family, there are not enough words to describe our family’s pain and shock," Brodsky’s father Efim said in Russian at the opening of his eulogy.

"My dearest child, you were everything — my pride, my glory. Even now, my heart refuses to believe that I will never hear your voice or see your eyes ever again."

The grieving father thanked all those who came to accompany Roman on his final journey, as well as Foreign Ministry officials in Israel, Romania and Moldova who helped transfer his son's body from war-torn Ukraine to be buried in Israel.

Former Arad mayor Tali Ploskov, who translated to Hebrew, shared her experience accompanying the family in recent days.

"I was with the family for five days, we did everything to bring Roman back home I learned what a huge heart he had. He helped orphanages and the elderly, cats and dogs. He was a kind man who took care of everyone.”