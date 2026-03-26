Herzog slams Europe: 'Why are you so naive? You’re next' as he urges action on Iran

President Isaac Herzog sharply criticized European countries for what he described as their reluctance to confront Iran, warning they could face the consequences themselves.

Speaking in a live Q&A with supporters of the pro-Israel advocacy group StandWithUs, Herzog defended the ongoing war and urged stronger international action.

President Isaac Herzog ( Video: StandWithUs )

“I think they have to understand that what we are doing is protecting Europe,” Herzog said. “Once the Iranians launched a 4,000-kilometer missile to Diego Garcia — that definitely covers all of Europe, including England. What are you so naive about? Read their scriptures, read their ideology, and understand — you’re next.”

He called on European leaders to take a firmer stance against Tehran.

2 View gallery President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: Maayan Toaf/ GPO )

“About time the world stands up to them. Stands up to them and says no more, that the region stands up to them, that Europe stands up to them and says no more,” he said. “How come in Britain, the prime minister says there were about 10 or 20 events only last year linked to Iranian terror? What is this? They’re allowed to do what they want.”

“They are a rogue state. They’re an empire of evil and they’re an evil regime, and it must be crushed.”

Herzog said he expects more from Europe, arguing that Israel’s actions are aimed not only at defending itself but also at preventing broader regional and global threats.

He also praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as a “courageous” and “historic” decision to reshape the Middle East, thanking him for his support during the war. Herzog did not address Trump’s recent public criticism over his refusal to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Herzog, the primary objective of the campaign is to limit Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon and to degrade its long-range missile capabilities, which he described as the two main threats facing Israel.

At the same time, he acknowledged that an additional, unofficial goal of the war is regime change in Iran.

He said Israel aims to reshape the regional balance and potentially create conditions for future peace, including the possibility of ties with Iran under different leadership.

“We need to make sure we emerge from this war in a way that not only earns respect within the family of nations, but also allows us to move forward and do as much good as possible, including a major change in the Middle East,” Herzog said.

2 View gallery Isaac Herzog, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump ( Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

Addressing the broader regional outlook, Herzog pointed to signs that moderate Arab states may be open to expanding normalization agreements with Israel.

“These are proud Muslims who want to reach peace with Israel,” he said.

He added that Israel is not ignoring the Palestinian issue and suggested that, if a broader regional shift occurs and groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah no longer destabilize the situation, there could be an opportunity to reopen discussions with the Palestinians.

Herzog also acknowledged deep internal political divisions in Israel, predicting elections within roughly six months.