Iran didn't release the name of its new commander. So Mossad Farsi on X revealed it

In the opening strike of the war with Iran, Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Iranian emergency military command (Khatam al-Anbiya), was killed. Three days later, his replacement, Ali Shadmani, was also assassinated. In an effort to prevent the assassination of a successor to the successor, Iran decided not to reveal the name of the new commander. But Mossad Farsi (Persian) had other plans.
This mysterious social media account, recently identified as an official channel for messages from Israel's Mossad in the Persian language, published another intriguing post on the X social media platform Tuesday. This time, it called on followers to guess who they thought is now heading Khatam al-Anbiya.
In the post, Mossad Farsi wrote: “The Tasnim news agency announced that the Iranian regime will not publish the name of the new commander of Khatam al-Anbiya in order to protect him. Know that we know his actual name and are well acquainted with him. Unfortunately, such basic information is being hidden from the Iranian people. Please send us your guesses regarding his name.”
More than 2,300 responses were recorded. Users offered potential names for the new commander. The replies included threats against Israel, mockery of the unusual post, and suggestions such as Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif; and Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
On Wednesday morning another post appeared on the same account, whose ties to Israeli intelligence have not been denied by Israel. Mossad Farsi replied to an Iranian user named Behnam Golipour, who had guessed that the name of the secretive new head of the Iranian emergency command was Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi. The post read: “The lucky winner who successfully guessed the ‘secret’ name is Mr. Behnam. Please contact us privately to receive your prize.”
Aliabadi previously served as a deputy minister and governor in Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s government and, further back, as deputy commander of the IRGC Air Force. He has been sanctioned by the United States.
However, it soon became clear that the "correct guesser" was alarmed by Mossad Farsi’s response. A few hours later, he clarified on his private account: “I do not receive money or compensation from any individual, institution or organization for the freedom of the Iranian people. I am independent and free. That’s why I can write here freely and without hesitation and be myself. For me, the freedom of the Iranian people is the greatest wish and the best reward.” He attached the Mossad Farsi post directed at him to his message.