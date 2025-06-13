Israel launches attack on Iran, warns public to prepare for missile fire

Israel launched an attack on Iran early on Friday. Sirens sounded at 3 a.m. alerting Israelis across the entire country to prepare for an Iranian missile attack in retaliation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Operation Rising Lion in an on-camera statement: "Our voice is now heard The purpose of this unprecedented attack is to hit Iran's nuclear facilities and its military capabilities until we remove the threat to us."

"I want to warn you that Iran still has the capabilities that can cause us harm and we have prepared. I ask for your cooperation. You have shown your resilience throughout the long months of war and we need this resilience now," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his support for Israel. He has said Iran must not have a nuclear weapon.

5 View gallery Air Force attack in Iran

"We have no choice but to act swiftly. If we do not act now, we will simply not exist. Iran has the ability to cause us considerable harm and we have prepared for that," the prime minister also said.

The IDF said that it is preparing for an operation that could last for days, at least and expect an Iranian retaliation. At the same time, the IDF is calling up thousands of reserve soldiers with emergency order 8, primarily for critical units in the Air Force, Home Front Command, Northern and Central Commands, Military Intelligence, and Logistics. Additionally, the IDF is enhancing readiness in the West Bank Division.

5 View gallery Israeli Air Force strike in Iran

Reuters reported, citing a witness in Natanz City, that there were sounds of multiple explosions heard near Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. A senior Iranian official said that a compound in Tehran where senior military commanders live, Shahrak Shahid Mahalati, had been attacked and that three residential buildings had been demolished.

It is believed that the Iranian General Staff, including the Iranian Chief of Staff, and senior nuclear scientists were killed in the opening blow.

Following the launch of the attack in Iran, Israel closed its airspace, and stalled Ben-Gurion Airport operations. El Al has suspended all flights to and from the country.

IDF attacks targets in Iran

Netanyahu said that Israeli forces "targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb, we also struck the heart of Iran's ballistic missile program."

"Following the situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Friday), at 03:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command guidelines," the military said in a statement. "As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity.

5 View gallery Israel strikes targets in Iran

5 View gallery Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz duirng Israel's strike on targets in Iran on Friday ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The guidelines include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings and workplaces, except for essential sectors. The public is required to follow the guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels. Full guidelines will be updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported explosions heard in Tehran and the activation of the city's air defense systems. The Saberin news agency, affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, reported explosions in the Shahid Mahalati area, northeast of the Iranian capital. Saberin also reported that air defense systems were activated west of Tehran.

Israeli officials did not confirm whether the United States would take part in the strike or in Israel's defense in case of an Iranian retaliation, but said there may be a "logistical role."

Sources in Israel said the attacks target Iranian nuclear and military sites and officials said there was no intention of bringing down the Iranian regime.

5 View gallery The Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff meet just hours before the start of Operation Rising Lion in Iran ( Photo: Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense )

A US official tells CNN that there was no U.S. involvement or U.S. assistance in the strikes carried out by Israel in Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday the United States was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran while also urging Tehran not to target U.S. interests or personnel in the region.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," he added.

Israelis living in the U.S. said they received a message from the Defense Ministry warning of possible planned or spontaneous targeting of Israelis and Jews. "I ask that anyone outside should return home immediately. Please cooperate to minimize risks, especially in the coming hours," the message said.

IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said in a statement that "The Iranian regime has proclaimed that its objective is to destroy the State of Israel. Senior officials in the Iranian regime have publicly declared their intent to destroy Israel, and are operating to achieve this together with their proxies in the Middle East. Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and a significant threat to the wider world. The State of Israel will not allow a regime whose objective is to destroy the State of Israel to obtain weapons of mass destruction."

"The IDF has conducted a process of preparations for a campaign on the frontline and on the home front. The resilience of Israel's citizens will be an important factor of the campaign," he said, adding: "The IDF is ready to continue to act as required. The State of Israel has the obligation to act in defense of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past."