UN envoy warns against sending refugees back to Syria too soon

Following the fall of the Assad regime, European countries rush to stop the waves of Syrian refugees as an act of repatriation, which the UN envoy opposes

The U.N. special envoy for Syria said on Tuesday that European nations should not rush to repatriate Syrian refugees following the fall of Bashar Assad's regime, and he urged foreign players, including Israel, not to intervene militarily.
Bashar Assad
(Photo: Reuters)
Syria remained in disorder three days after Assad's overthrow, with conflict continuing in the northeast and Israel bombing targets and expanding its buffer zone inside the country.
"The situation in Syria is still fluid," Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen told a news conference at the United Nations' Geneva headquarters. While many Syrians were eager to return home, "there are livelihood challenges still. The humanitarian situation is disastrous. The economy has collapsed."
Syrian economy in shatters according to Pedersen Syrian economy in shatters according to Pedersen
Syrian economy in shatters according to Pedersen
(Photo: AP)
News of Assad's fall prompted politicians in several European countries to call for a pause to the processing of asylum applications or even for the repatriation of refugees from 13 years of conflict.
"(Going back) is something many, many Syrians are hoping for, but let's makes sure the international community is helping them in this process," he said.
Israel's campaign of bombarding military installations in Syria - something it says is essential to its security - "needs to stop," Pedersen said. "It is extremely important that we don't see any action from any international actor that destroys the possibility for this transformation in Syria to take place."
Syria's transitional arrangements also needed to be as inclusive as possible, involving the broadest possible spectrum of Syrian society, or risk further conflict erupting, he added.
Rebel leader in Syria
(Photo: Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP)
To that end, the international community should be "realistic" about the terrorist designation of the HTS rebel group that toppled Assad. "It is now nine years since that resolution (declaring HTS's predecessor a terrorist group) was adopted," he said. "The reality is so far that HTS and also the other armed groups have been sending good messages to the Syrian people ... of unity, of inclusiveness."
