How Israel captured the Gaza doctor who handled Hadar Goldin’s body

A recently circulated Arabic-language video appears to show how Israeli forces captured Dr. Marwan al-Hams, a Gaza physician who served the Hamas terrorist organization and was involved in handling the body of Lt. Hadar Goldin , an Israeli soldier killed and taken during the 2014 Gaza war.

Last week it was reported that al-Hams was detained in July during a special forces operation in the al-Mawasi area of southern Gaza. The new video, posted online by an unidentified source, claims he was lured to the location after being told he would be filmed for a documentary about him titled “Hero of Gaza.”

Dr. Marwan al-Hams

The footage includes clips of al-Hams speaking to a woman with a French accent who allegedly recruited him for the supposed film project. Captions say the woman “succeeded in drawing him into an ambush and deceiving him.”

Additional scenes show al-Hams in earlier on-camera interviews and in WhatsApp exchanges with someone identifying herself as “Charlotte,” who created a group called “Belgian Consultations.” In the messages he writes, “I have known you only for a short time, but I feel as if we have known each other for long, and that you are more Palestinian than the Palestinians.”

The video also displays previously unseen images of al-Hams treating wounded Palestinians as part of his medical work in Rafah, along with footage that appears to show him participating in Hamas military activity, including carrying a rocket and entering a tunnel.

At one point al-Hams is heard telling an unidentified woman, “Sister Mona, don’t worry about me. I don’t want to say I am smart, but I am smart.” He then tells the woman posing as a filmmaker that he hopes to host her in Gaza and take her to the beach.

Near the end of the video, the narrator states, “Doctor Marwan is seen as a hero by some people, but this is not the truth. Marwan is part of a brutal terrorist organization.” The footage concludes with Israeli soldiers lowering al-Hams into a tunnel, apparently the same underground site where Goldin’s body was held.

Based on the material and phrasing, the video appears to have been released by Israeli intelligence elements.

Al-Hams, who worked at Rafah’s Youssef al-Najjar Hospital, served in Hamas’ military wing as a brigade doctor and also managed field hospitals for the Hamas-run health ministry during the war. He determined Goldin’s death after the Aug. 1, 2014 firefight in Rafah, hours after a ceasefire had taken effect.