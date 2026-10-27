IDF launches operation to demolish terrorist memorials in West Bank

As Israelis headed to the polls on Tuesday, security forces launched an operation in the Nablus area. According to the IDF, troops working alongside the Border Police's West Bank units and the Shin Bet security agency are conducting counterterrorism operations as part of a broader campaign planned for the coming days. The military said the operation would include the arrest of wanted terror suspects, searches of buildings where intelligence indicates weapons may be stored and the demolition of memorials honoring terrorists.
At this stage, the operation does not involve evacuating residents of Nablus or surrounding villages, as was done in Hebron following last week's terrorist attack that killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem. However, the operation is expected to continue for several days.
Meanwhile, Palestinians report that IDF forces have already demolished 10 memorials commemorating terrorists, including in the villages of Rujeib, Azmut, Madama and Iraq Burin, as well as the town of Beit Furik.
The operation was launched as troops from the Paratroopers Brigade and the Maglan commando unit continue their operations in Hebron. The IDF aims to maintain a presence on the ground and prevent terrorist infrastructure from becoming established. Ahead of the election, security officials are concerned about attempts to carry out additional attacks.
ynet military analyst Ron Ben-Yishai reported that a disagreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir over the continuation of the Hebron operation is among the factors behind the tensions between the two in recent days.