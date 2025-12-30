Turkey's Erdogan says Israeli decision to recognize Somaliland unacceptable, illegal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Israel’s decision to recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland formally was illegal and unacceptable, accusing Israel of trying to draw the Horn of Africa into instability.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Istanbul with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Erdogan said the move violated international law and undermined Somalia’s territorial integrity.
Erdogan also said Turkey plans to begin offshore energy drilling off Somalia’s coast in 2026 under a bilateral agreement, adding that Ankara is expanding its fleet with two additional drilling vessels.
He said Turkey also intends to establish a space port in Somalia as part of its cooperation agreements, but provided no further details.