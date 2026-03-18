Elderly couple killed in missile strike in Ramat Gan didn't make it to safe room in time

“He was using a walker, and she was probably helping him,” Ronit Sasson Bimblich, a resident of Ramat Gan , said Wednesday morning about her neighbors, Yaron and Ilana Moshe, who were killed when an Iranian missile struck their building overnight.

On the morning after the deadly hit, residents began dealing with the heavy damage and hung Israeli and U.S. flags on the fences set up around the site.

Damage in the Ramat Gan apartment of Yaron and Ilana Moshe ( Video: Roi Rubinstein )

Sasson Bimblich, who lives directly below the couple’s apartment, described the moment of impact. “We sleep in the safe room. They probably didn’t manage to get there in time — it’s heartbreaking,” she said. She added that the warning before the siren was shorter than usual: “We thought everything had been destroyed. There was a very loud boom, we thought it was inside the house. We realized it wasn’t, but we didn’t think it was above us.”

Rona and Shlomo Arbiv, who live in a nearby building, also recalled the missile strike. “We were in the safe room and there was a loud boom. The whole street shook — we immediately understood something had happened.” Rona said that even after being told it was safe to leave the protected space, she was afraid. “I insist on staying in the safe room. We heard the boom and knew it was close. A neighbor told us to go downstairs and see what was happening, but I was afraid of cluster munitions. After all, I’m a grandmother. We feel so much pain for that couple.”

4 View gallery Missile damage inside the Ramat Gan apartment ( Photo: Ido Erez )





4 View gallery Damage from missile strike in Ramat Gan ( Photo: Ido Erez )

Chen Amir described the deadly moments. “There was a siren, my wife and I went into the safe room, and after a minute we heard a serious explosion. Two minutes later I opened the door — there was thick smoke and a burning smell, I couldn’t see anything. My home was damaged, but not like theirs. Their apartment has a hole blown right through the living room. They have a safe room, but they didn’t make it there. We were in ours, and that’s what saved us.”

According to the district commander, the couple killed in the strike were “just meters away from the safe room.” Six others were lightly injured at multiple other sites.

Following the deadly strike, additional overnight launches targeted the south and again central Israel. In the second barrage, a missile hit Holon and a fire broke out in a community in the Gush Dan area. In those incidents, unlike the earlier strike, there were no casualties.

4 View gallery Outside the Ramat Gan apartment building struck by a missile from Iran ( Photo: Ido Erez )





4 View gallery ( Photo: Oded Balilty/AP )

Magen David Adom paramedic Inbar Green and medic Naftali Halberstadt arrived at the scene in Ramat Gan: “We saw smoke rising from a building with extensive destruction and shattered glass. From the rubble we saw two victims unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with severe injuries. We conducted medical checks, but they had no signs of life and we had no choice but to pronounce them dead at the scene.”

Chief Superintendent Elad Klein, commander of the Dan District in the Tel Aviv region, said at the scene: “We are at the most severe site, with two fatalities on the third floor who apparently did not manage to reach the safe room. They were killed just meters from it.”