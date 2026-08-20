Australia summons Israeli ambassador over aid worker death in 2024 Gaza airstrike

Australia summoned Israel's ambassador on Thursday and expressed outrage at a decision by its military not to pursue criminal proceedings over the death of an Australian aid worker in a 2024 airstrike in Gaza .

Gallery Vehicle of the international aid organization WCK attacked in 2024 in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP )

"This decision falls far short of the accountability we expect," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, adding that Australia was outraged by the decision.

"Democracies seek, and accept higher standards. The Australian government will not stop pressing Israel for justice for Zomi and her colleagues," Wong added.

In her statement, Wong said she had told Australia's envoy in Israel to convey its views directly to the Israeli government as Canberra considers its next steps.

Australian aid worker Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom ( Photo: Reuters )

The attack drew widespread condemnation from the United States and several allies after citizens of Britain and Poland, as well as Palestinians and a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen were among those killed.

The investigation had concluded there was no criminal liability for the soldiers involved in the attack, said Hillel Newman, Israel's ambassador to Australia, although there had been operational failures by the Israeli military.

"It was a mistake, in retrospect, but the findings of the court are that there was no criminal intention, no intention to hit at aid workers, and therefore no criminal responsibility," Newman told reporters in Canberra after meeting Wong.

Newman said the aid workers' convoy deviated from a pre-approved route and may have carried armed personnel, leading the Israeli military to believe it had been taken over by Hamas.