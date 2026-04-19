Report: Trump feared hostage crisis, lashed out at aides after US jet downed in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump reacted with anger after an American aircraft was shot down over Iran, shouting at advisers for hours while the fate of two crew members remained unclear, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

According to the report, Trump repeatedly blamed European allies for not assisting, saying “the Europeans aren’t helping,” and invoked the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, warning advisers of its political consequences. “Look at what happened… it cost them the election. What a mess,” he said, referring to former President Jimmy Carter.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana )

Trump demanded immediate action to rescue the crew, but with no U.S. forces on the ground in Iran, the military had to devise a complex plan to operate in hostile territory. A senior U.S. official told the newspaper that advisers kept Trump out of the room during critical moments, providing updates only at key points out of concern that his impatience could disrupt decision-making.

One crew member was rescued relatively quickly, while the second remained inside Iran for hours before being extracted in a high-risk operation, according to the report.

After the initial rescue, and while the second airman was still in Iran, Trump lashed out on social media, demanding that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route and one of Iran’s main sources of leverage in the war.

The report said Trump has been reluctant to commit ground forces, including rejecting proposals to seize Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports, despite being told the operation could succeed. He reportedly feared high U.S. casualties, warning troops would be “sitting ducks.”

At the same time, Trump has issued increasingly aggressive public statements, including threats against Iran’s leadership and infrastructure, in what officials said may be an effort to pressure Tehran into negotiations.

White House officials said they believe a breakthrough in talks with Iran could be reached in the coming days, with additional negotiations under consideration in Pakistan.

2 View gallery Wreck of a US aircraft in Iran ( Photo: AFP PHOTO / IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARD VIA SEPAH NEWS )

Trump’s decision to enter the war surprised many familiar with his earlier reluctance to engage in Middle East conflicts. During his first term, he described the region as “blood and sand” and expressed a desire to avoid involvement.

However, after a February briefing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and repeated discussions with allies, including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Trump told advisers he trusted the military to carry out the operation.

According to the report, Trump initially made little effort to build public support for the war and grew frustrated by what he viewed as a lack of recognition for U.S. actions. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed that frustration to what she described as unfair media coverage.

Polling shown to the president indicated the conflict was weighing on Republican candidates ahead of November’s midterm elections.