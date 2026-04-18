'They got a little cute': Trump insists Iran talks going well, rejects 'blackmail'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that talks with Iran were progressing despite renewed tensions over the Strait of Hormuz , while accusing Tehran of trying to pressure Washington.

Speaking at the White House during a signing ceremony for an executive order easing federal restrictions on psychedelic-based treatments, Trump described contacts with Iran as ongoing and positive.

Trump insists Iran talks going well, rejects 'blackmail' ( Video: The White House )

“They got a little cute, as they have been doing for 47 years,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “It’s going actually along very well, and we’ll see, but we’ll have some information by the end of the day.”

Trump also said “very good conversations” are taking place and confirmed that “we’re talking to them,” while insisting Iran “can’t blackmail us.”

His remarks came as Iran signaled it would maintain strict control over the Strait of Hormuz, reversing a brief reopening of the strategic waterway a day earlier.

In a statement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it would continue to control traffic through the strait until the war is definitively ended and lasting peace is achieved in the region. It also said the ongoing U.S. naval blockade would be treated as a violation of the ceasefire and that Iran would prevent any limited reopening of the waterway under those conditions.

The council added that in recent days, during a visit to Tehran by Pakistan’s army chief acting as a mediator, the United States presented new proposals as part of efforts to reach a longer-term agreement. Iran is reviewing those proposals and has not yet responded, it said, adding that its negotiators would not make concessions.

Iranian state media, citing First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, said Iran is responsible for managing the strait. The council added that Iran’s control includes requiring payment for services related to security, safety and environmental protection.

The developments come amid fighting involving the IDF and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group in Lebanon, and as a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran is set to expire Wednesday.