Palestinians hail UK, Canada and Australia state recognition: 'This is our Balfour Declaration'

Palestinians celebrated Sunday after Britain, Canada, and Australia announced recognition of a Palestinian state, bringing the total number of countries that have done so to 151.
“This is the Palestinians’ Balfour Declaration coming true. The world is with us,” a senior Palestinian Authority official said.
Hamas welcomed the recognition but warned it must be followed by “practical steps.” In a statement, the group called for an immediate end to the war, a halt to settlement and annexation plans in the West Bank and Jerusalem, Israel’s isolation, and prosecution of Israeli leaders in international courts.
The group said the recognition confirmed “the Palestinian people’s right to their land, holy sites and independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.” It added that the move was a tribute to “our steadfastness, sacrifices and struggle for liberation and return.”
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the decision but did not address the reforms Canada and Australia said he had committed to. His office said the recognition was a “necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace” and would help pave the way for a two-state solution. Abbas reiterated priorities of a cease-fire, aid entry, release of hostages and prisoners, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and an end to settlement activity.
His deputy, Hussein al-Sheikh, called it “the international victory of truth, rights, suffering, expulsion and oppression. The world stands for humanity, justice, peace and the right of peoples to self-determination. Thank you to Britain, Canada and Australia.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the decisions as “courageous” and consistent with international law. Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said the recognition reflected global public opinion and Israel’s growing isolation.
According to Palestinian officials, Abbas received a letter from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shortly after the announcement, delivered via the British consul general in Jerusalem. Abbas praised the “historic and brave British step” and stressed it supported Palestinian rights and a just peace based on two states.
Starmer said in his statement: “We recognized the State of Israel more than 75 years ago as the home of the Jewish people. Today, we join more than 150 countries in also recognizing a Palestinian state. A better future is possible.” He rejected claims that the move was “a reward for Hamas,” saying the group would have no role in a future Palestinian state.
Australia and Canada said Abbas had committed to reforms, including democratic elections next year, and additional reforms in governance, education and the economy.